Homeless Persons' Memorial held in Missoula for those who died in '22

As bone-chilling subzero temperatures settled on Montana Wednesday evening, the longest and possibly coldest night of the year, Missoula residents gathered on the icy steps of the county courthouse to remember the 28 people who experienced houselessness in the county and died in 2022.

Missoula mayor Jordan Hess, Missoula county commissioner Josh Slotnick and Poverello Center executive director Jill Bonny spoke briefly at the event. Hess noted that standing outside for even a few minutes was difficult for the group, underscoring how tortuous it must be for those who live outside year-round in Montana.

"This time of year, and today in particular, I am more grateful than ever for the blessings in my life," Hess said. "That they give me a warm place to be and a place to live without succumbing to the elements, which is a very real risk. So with a heavy heart I acknowledge the challenges that those experiencing homelessness in our community face."

Hess said that the entire community must lend a hand to those who have not been blessed with homes.

"I also commit that we need to continue to do better to provide a place for everyone in our community to live," Hess said.

Slotnick said that the only difference between people living on the streets and people with homes is that the latter group had someone to "catch them when they fell."

Slotnick also acknowledged the unsung work of the Homeless Outreach Team, a group of people employed by the Poverello Center homeless shelter to work with unsheltered individuals to keep them safe and as healthy as possible.

"There are people in this crowd, people I know well, working heroically," Slotnick said. "They spend tons of their lives, you guys in orange, trying to fill that little gap of catching people. That attempt is an acknowledgement of their humanity."

As all the names were read aloud followed by a solemn "we will remember you," the battery-powered candles struggled to maintain their light in the bitter cold, as do all those who survive without homes in the winter.

The event is held every year in Missoula and was inspired by the efforts of the National Coalition for the Homeless, which has sponsored the National Homeless Persons' Memorial on the winter solstice every year since 1990. Missoula is one of 150 cities and counties in the country to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness and to remember those who died while living without permanent homes.

The event was split into two locations, with a more private event at the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter.

The memorial was put on in collaboration with the city, Homeword, the At-Risk Housing Coalition, All Nations Health Center, Hope Rescue Mission and the Poverello Center.

The two homeless shelters in Missoula, the Poverello Center and the Emergency Winter Shelter, have seen unprecedented demand this year.

The names of those who died are (an asterisk indicates a military veteran):

Ray Imbaggliazo

Shavonne Whitworth

Norman Treichel *

Sundance HeavyRunner

April Schmidt

Richard Hinkley

Casey Ellsworth

David BeHee

Ricky Burns

Tom Bouchard

Travis Burgess

Jamey Thompkins

Katherine Colvin

Jason Krick

Brad Fredrichson *

Robert Sutton

Holly Aikens

Kyle Penny

Steven Anthony Williams

Jeremy Swenson

Michael Gossett *

Earl Larsen

Richard Nichols

Elizabeth Kearney

Angela Bennett

Jeffrey Jacobsen *

Curtiss Gibson *

Kimberley Jones