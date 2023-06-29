Cory Williams and Fernando Bautista were packing up their belongings and tents at the Downtown Lions Park in Missoula on Thursday morning as the city cleared and cleaned yet another large encampment of people living unsheltered on public land.

Both are simply moving to another piece of public property somewhere, as there are currently no available shelter beds for homeless people in Missoula.

They were living at the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter, but that facility closed in April and the city won't have it back open until late summer or early fall.

Both Williams and Bautista said they've been presented with no options when outreach workers told them the city was going to clear the camp.

"I feel like they just look at us and they're like 'well you can figure it out,' that kind of thing," Williams said. "That's the vibe I get."

"It's becoming a caste system out here, like we're the untouchables," Bautista said.

Missoula, like most of Montana and the region, has seen a huge uptick in rent and housing prices over much of the last decade. With wages for local workers not keeping pace, and new construction not keeping up with demand, there's been a highly-visible surge in urban camping this year, prompting mayor Jordan Hess to declare the situation an official state of emergency.

City council member Daniel Carlino was at the park on Thursday helping people move. He noted that a few people simply moved over to Silver Park across the river, and that many people who had been living in the Downtown Lions Park had come there from Silver Park.

The city has been compiling reports on urban camping in June. In their most recent report, the city says there are more than 60 known encampments. That's down from over 70 known encampments from the week ending June 9.

In the area surrounding the Poverello Center and the surrounding neighborhood, they've had 67 code compliance contacts with tent campers in the public right-of-way and 17 contacts with RVs or trailers.

The city's ordinances state that trailers and RVs are in violation if they are parked in the right-of-way for more than five days and have no plan for sanitation disposal and are leaking sewage or gray water. One burned RV on West Harrier drive is in the process of cleanup and disposal.

So far, the city's cleanup on Cedar Street last week cost the city about $15,455, including police staffing and wastewater division work time. The costs don't include a yet-to-be-determined financial impact for towing 11 unusable cars.

For the week ending June 16, the city's report said workers contacted residents of 48 trailers and RVs and issued them violation letters. That week, eight abandoned trailers required cleanup of propane tanks and waste removal prior to disposal. In between the Clark Fork Natural Area and the California Street Pedestrian Bridge, workers removed five dump truck loads of debris and garbage and found "significant damage to native vegetation, turf and riverbanks," according to the report.

The city says in the overall park system so far this year, workers have found 63 needles, and graffiti and vandalism cleanup costs have totaled $220. There have been three incidents of aggression toward parks staff and destruction of public property near encampments.

When the city cleared the Russell Street Bridge encampment in early June, the city reported that over 50 complaints had been received about trail obstruction and observed waste. The city reported that the total cost to clean the encampment was $2,115, with three dump truck loads of trash and recycling removed and over 100 needles and one weapon found.

Williams, who was moving his stuff from the Downtown Lions Park on Thursday, said he'd love to find housing.

"A lot of us are like, you know, in the criminal justice system or have mental health issues or both," he explained. "So dealing with that on top of being homeless, like, coupled with substance abuse, it's a nightmare. I would prefer to have a roof over my head, right? But unfortunately, the rent in Missoula is astronomical and finding a place is even harder when you're a felon."