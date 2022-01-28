Homicide charge filed in Missoula domestic violence death

A Missoula woman killed in a domestic violence homicide last weekend was dead for about a full day before the accused killer — her boyfriend — reported it to law enforcement, according to court documents.

Jacques David Bernard is charged with one count of deliberate homicide, a felony. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

In the early hours of Monday morning, a man called 911 reporting he had been stabbed by his girlfriend. Officers responded to an apartment on First Street West in Missoula — when they knocked on the door, they received no response but gained entry by knocking it down.

There was a visible path of blood spots in the entryway continuing to the kitchen area and living room. A woman was deceased with many visible stab wounds, the documents said. She was holding a knife, but officers noted that it was in a perfectly upright position, “not in a manner consistent with how someone would typically hold a knife.”

Further observations by law enforcement indicated some of the marks on the victim were defensive wounds.

Police then found Bernard with visible knife wounds, the documents said. He told them he had been asleep, and awoke to find he was stabbed, prompting him to call 911. As the investigation evolved, detectives noted the odd blood patterns where Bernard was lying, specifically that they were not consistent with patterns that would indicate someone had lain there sleeping for an extended period of time.

Bernard was treated for his injuries on scene and transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Officers spoke with neighbors in adjoining units, who reported hearing an argument coming from the apartment around 5:30 a.m. the previous day, about 20 hours prior to Bernard’s call to police.

When a coroner conducted an autopsy of the victim at 6:40 a.m. Monday, he estimated the woman’s death to have been 20 to 30 hours prior to the examination, a time frame consistent with when the neighbors heard the argument.

The case was filed directly into Missoula County District Court. Prosecutors asked for a warrant for Bernard's arrest, and a bail amount of $1 million was requested. As of Friday afternoon, he was not in custody at the Missoula County Detention Facility.

