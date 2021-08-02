Hoot-owl rules restrict Bitterroot, Clark Fork fishing

Climbing water temperatures have triggered fishing restrictions on the main Bitterroot River and new sections of the Clark Fork River starting Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The "hoot-owl" rules prohibit angling between 2 p.m. and midnight. They are intended to reduce stress on trout, which have difficulty surviving in water warmer than 73 degrees.

The restrictions apply to the entire main stem of the Bitterroot, but not its East and West forks. They also include the entire Clark Fork River from its confluence with the Flathead River upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek. Silver Bow Creek and the Warm Springs Ponds upstream to Butte are also affected.

Anglers can also help by keeping caught fish submerged as much as possible, gently removing hooks and using only barbless tackle, ensuring fish have recovered before release and choosing less-stressful fishing areas such as larger lakes and high-altitude bodies of water.

Before heading out, review a full list of restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.