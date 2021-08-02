 Skip to main content
Hoot-owl rules restrict Bitterroot, Clark Fork fishing
Bitterroot River temps remain cold (copy)

A couple anglers take advantage of the cooler morning temperatures to fish just below Bell Crossing on the Bitterroot River. Hoot owl restrictions take effect on the main stem of the Bitterroot starting Tuesday. No fishing is allowed between 2 p.m. and midnight while the hot weather persists.

 Perry Backus, Ravalli Republic

Climbing water temperatures have triggered fishing restrictions on the main Bitterroot River and new sections of the Clark Fork River starting Tuesday.

The "hoot-owl" rules prohibit angling between 2 p.m. and midnight. They are intended to reduce stress on trout, which have difficulty surviving in water warmer than 73 degrees.

The restrictions apply to the entire main stem of the Bitterroot, but not its East and West forks. They also include the entire Clark Fork River from its confluence with the Flathead River upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek. Silver Bow Creek and the Warm Springs Ponds upstream to Butte are also affected.

Anglers can also help by keeping caught fish submerged as much as possible, gently removing hooks and using only barbless tackle, ensuring fish have recovered before release and choosing less-stressful fishing areas such as larger lakes and high-altitude bodies of water.

Before heading out, review a full list of restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

