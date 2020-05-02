Hope in a time of COVID-19: Gentle, fierce, honest and true

When I asked about the relatively paltry stream of responses, friends and family admitted being intimidated — not only because of the requirement to limit their response to 19 words but because so much of their mental and physical energy was being spent on surviving, on coming to terms with the scope of this human and natural disaster. A friend whose words have given me hope on more than one occasion told me, “I just couldn’t do it. Hope didn’t beckon me. It pushed me away.”

I get that.

Sometimes hope doesn’t beckon at all. It can push us away. The contrast between what is now and what might yet be is just too gaping. Like a raw wound, it can make us faint. Baptist pastor and author Susan Shaw said it well. Before hope, “We need to mourn and rage and contemplate what led us to this moment.”

If we rush it, hope can usher in despair.

Nonetheless, some did respond. One hundred and eighty-four people to be exact. Nearly three-quarters of those responses came from Montana. Missoulians wrote one hundred of them. No doubt the local connection made a difference. Amazingly enough, respondents from six countries and fifteen states joined them.

The vast majority of those responses mentioned nature. Debbie from Chandler, AZ, wrote, “Desert wildflowers huddle together in brilliant arrays of color: red, orange, yellow, violet. They know nothing of a pandemic.” Red-winged blackbirds, tulip trees, wild crocuses also showed up. From Butte, America, Peggy replied, “Walking down the trail-slowly, quietly; looking for little fox ears poking out of the den again this year.” Squirrels, rabbits, and raccoons — tulips and blue skies — all made an appearance.

Children and family were the next most common responses. From Hong Kong, a former Helena resident took joy in his newborn: “An infant daughter/Birthed to a world in turmoil/Clear-eyed and joyful/Bringing her home: Montana, family, friends.” From Missoula, Reagyn penned a 19-word poem to her daughter entitled “Mi Hija”: “She questions authority, wants to stop global destruction, identifies male toxicity, observes without judgment, lives for a better tontitos.” Also in Missoula, Sally added her jubilant exclamation, “My teens have embraced online school and social distancing with flexibility, resilience and grace!”

Other respondents praised essential workers, looked forward to hugging their friends, and spoke of neighbors supporting each other. Leo in Helena reminded us, “Science is real. HIV went from plague, for those impacted, to a manageable condition. This will, too, much faster.” In Missoula, Betsy added, “Howling [for health care workers every night] reminds me that humans are loving & playful.”

When I first read the complete set of responses the morning of May 1, I was moved to tears again and again. Admittedly, that seems to happen all too easily these days, but I was overwhelmed by the blazing honesty, poetry and vulnerability offered up by these strangers, family and friends.

My brother Jud — in an urban environment where he has to wear gloves and a mask just to set foot outside their Queens apartment — submitted this response: “Hope is my wife, holding our infant son, commenting how the birdsong outside the window reminds her of Spring.”

In Missoula, Nicole penned: “The work of humans/To slip from darkness/Rioting into the light.”

Also in Missoula, Victoria described this moment in time: “Hope is staring at the blue eyes of my grand-daughter as we FaceTime a lesson on the letter ‘B.’”

But what defines for me the essence of hope more than anything else has first of all to do with two things that were not written.

First, I am struck that I did not have to edit out any offensive submissions. Even though my invitation reached across the country and around the world, not a single white supremacist or belligerent troll submitted a response.

If I had to guess, I’d say that they were afraid of hope, unfamiliar with its fragility and its strength, unable to articulate that there is a deep current in human history that calls us to look beyond our present reality to a better day.

There is no hope in hate.

The second response that I did not receive came from a colleague at Montana State University in Bozeman, a fellow professor and a dear friend. When she got my invitation to write 19 words about hope, she wrote back, “Hi, Lovely man” — which made me smile and still does — and stated, “I don’t think I’ll participate in this, since what I think about hope probably isn’t what people need to hear.” She then penned, perhaps unintentionally, perhaps — as I suspect — with full knowledge that she was doing the very thing that she said she would refrain from doing, “I don’t have hope; I just do the work anyway.”

I replied, “That’s a beautiful statement of commitment and determination, which, whether you like it or not, gives me hope.” It has continued to stick with me.

But of all the 184 responses I received, the one that reverberates and captures the very essence of hope in this time of COVID-19 comes from yet another Missoulian. Steve wrote this 19-word gem, “The sun comes out, the grass slowly turns green, I hear the birds chirping. Now I am here. Now!”

This exuberant declaration of existence — in the face of grief, fear-mongering politics, racist inequities in health care and employment, and the preventable loss of life on a horrific scale — stands on its own.

When we are ready — but not before — let us claim whatever hope we can. And in so doing, let us be gentle, let us be fierce, let us be honest and true.

Based in Missoula, Tobin Miller Shearer is a Montana University System Teaching Scholar and the author of "Two Weeks Every Summer: Fresh Air Children and the Problem of Race in America" (Cornell University Press: 2017). He teaches at the University of Montana and directs its African-American Studies program.