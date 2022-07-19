‘Hope our representatives take this seriously’: Petition demands action from Northern Cheyenne council

Nasheena Whitedirt used to walk the streets of Lame Deer with her cousins all the time.

They’d walk around the south side of town to check their mailboxes at the post office. They’d walk to the tribal office to access the internet. They’d walk to the Lame Deer Trading Post to buy groceries.

Now, Whitedirt, who is 23 and Northern Cheyenne, won’t walk around town without pepper spray or a knife in hand.

“It’s not the dogs we’re worried about anymore,” she said. “It’s the people. They’re on drugs, and they yell at us. Some of them we don’t know and some of them are just unrecognizable.”

Whitedirt said she tries not to walk outside much, except to the tribal headquarters.

“They make us feel uncomfortable,” she said. “It just feels unsafe.”

More than the drug users make Whitedirt uneasy. In recent weeks, there have been reports of human trafficking in southeast Montana, an increased number of missing Indigenous people, and in June, Lame Deer was on lockdown when a suspected shooter was on the loose.

This is what led Whitedirt to sign a petition circulating the Northern Cheyenne community demanding action from its tribal council. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition gained 82 signatures. About 5,000 people live on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in southeast Montana.

The petition, created by a group called NC Guardian Angels, specifically condemns “high rates of drug and alcohol abuse” and notes a lack of substance use and mental health treatment programs on the reservation. It states that consequences of the crisis include high rates of rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault and missing and murdered Indigenous people, among other things.

The petition provides four main recommendations to the council and outlines specific instructions for implementing those recommendations. The four recommendations instruct the council to:

Ensure all tribal employees and partner agencies have training, support and a system of accountability that enforce best practices, including mandatory training on trafficking and domestic violence. This includes creating a task force that plans and implements relevant training. Make changes and investments in the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Court system to increase “victim-centered sentencing of violent offenders and substance abuse-related crimes.” According to the petition, this means hiring more prosecutors, implementing stricter protocols dealing with violent offenders, and developing culturally relevant sentencing models for certain crimes, among other items. Pursue funding to invest in “long overdue, desperately needed social programming for the healing, safety and wellbeing of our people.” This includes substance use and mental health treatment programs, the creation of a domestic violence shelter, investment in rape kits at the Indian Health Service clinic in Lame Deer, and other items. Exercise sovereignty to address violence and substance abuse. President Joe Biden in March reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, which extended tribal criminal jurisdiction over non-Native perpetrators of sexual violence, sex trafficking, child violence and other crimes. Petitioners urge the council to strengthen the tribal court so it may implement the extended jurisdiction.

Community members have expressed concern about the shuffling of council positions and general lack of transparency. The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council in February voted to remove then-President Donna Fisher from office following her handling of a tribal employee’s alleged misuse of a tribal credit card. She was the third Northern Cheyenne president to be removed from office through a tribal council vote in the last 10 years.

"We want more transparency," Whitedirt said. "It would be great to have webcams record the meetings, or if the council would broadcast them on Facebook or YouTube. That's what they lack. They don't connect with the people they're representing."

The petition urges the council to have monthly public meetings to brief community members on progress of the requests.

“This crisis in our community is urgent, and for that reason, we also ask that immediate action be taken, with a goal of full implementation of these requests within one calendar year,” the petition reads.

Councilwoman Silver Little Eagle wrote in an email to the Missoulian that she worked closely with the individuals who drafted the petition and “provided recommendations to the call to action.”

“It is clear that victims of violence need consistent services, and that the women and youth in our community deserve safety,” Little Eagle wrote, adding that she plans to propose the creation of a Justice Task Force at the next council meeting on Aug 1.

Little Eagle drew national attention last year when she was robbed and assaulted. Her family created a GoFundMe page for her hospital bills, and as the page accrued tens of thousands of dollars, accusations and theories about the attack spread online, criticizing Little Eagle and her family. Some community members denounced the online attacks, labeling them a symptom of lateral oppression.

Additional members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Daniel Big Man, a Northern Cheyenne community member, helped draft the petition. His nephew was involved with drugs and was killed a few weeks ago. Big Man said he is most concerned about the lack of justice for victims on the reservation and hopes the petition will lead to change.

“We can prevent a lot of these issues by enforcing rules and regulations,” he said.

Big Man is encouraged that more than 80 people have signed the call to action but said he knows some community members who aren’t online may not know about it.

“It’s not like we have a billboard with this information,” he said. “So we’re trying to get the public to learn about what we’re trying to do.”

Whitedirt said she signed the petition because she wants her nieces and nephews to grow up in a healthy, thriving community.

“I hope our representatives take this seriously and get more involved,” she said. “This is about living a life that we love on the homelands that we love.”

Upon former President Fisher’s removal, Serena Wetherelt has served as council president. The tribe is holding an election on Aug. 9 for the vice presidency, which is vacant. Nizhoni Robinson is council secretary, and Melissa Fisher, Eva Foote, Gwen Talawyma, Norma Gourneau, Phillip Beckman, Silver Little Eagle, Henry Speelman, Diane Spotted Elk, Lane Spotted Elk and Debra Charette all serve as council members.