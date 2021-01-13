Hopes are high in East Missoula after locals stop storage unit zoning

She said the proposal almost sneaked passed them, as the zoning code was for C-C 1 Neighborhood Commercial, which is designated for commercial centers intended to serve the surrounding communities. The designation also allows storage units fit in under a special exception.

This crystallized the feeling among many in East Missoula that things tend to happen to their community without their knowledge or consent. Erin O’Riordain, another organizer for the group, said she felt like the proposal had been underhanded and sneaky. She said in the past it’s felt like East Missoula hasn’t had much of a voice, and she wants to change that. She felt inspired by how the town came together in November and she hopes to see that continue to happen as East Missoula United grows.

Like Hickey and Lemberg, O’Riordain said she'd be happy with just about anything being built on the open lot. She is particularly fond of the grocery store idea. She said the only place to buy food without traversing the winding frontage road to Missoula’s Albertsons is Ole’s, and the gas-station corn dogs and Pepsi aren’t particularly nutritious. She’d love to have a place that’s easy to walk to for her kids to get fresh and healthy snacks.