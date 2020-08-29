Horse lovers gather at fairgrounds for barrel racing

The soothing tunes of country music mingled in the Western Montana Fairgrounds air with the clomp of hooves, the neighs of horses and the cheers of onlookers at a barrel racing competition Saturday.
The competition was part of a series hosted by Marsh Performance Horses for the third year in a row. There are two more left in the season, with the final set for Oct. 3, according to organizer Robynn Marsh. Competitions included peewees, under 10, youths and adults.
People entering the fairgrounds filled out contact tracing forms for the health department, as a COVID-19 precaution. But once past the gate thoughts of the pandemic were replaced with an atmosphere of friendly competition, with only sanitization stations and social distancing signs as reminders.
To start the day competitors rode horses around the arena, some doing practice runs around the barrels, others just stretching their horse’s legs.
“To share time and space with these intelligent animals is always a blessing,” head trainer at Marsh Performance Horses Lani Nakachi said. “They give you everything without knowing.”
Nakachi helped train some of the horses that competed on Saturday and got to bring a prized stallion to the fairgrounds for the first time. Major Cash is a 5-year-old stallion with kind eyes and speckled gray and white coloring. Nakachi rode the horse around the arena during warmups, but said he won’t start competing for another six months. He wants to take more time with the horse to make sure he’s ready.
Nakachi will keep training Major Cash, four days a week in the arena practicing speed and two more wandering the woods to keep his mind sharp and fresh.
“You do too much arena work, fast work, it’s not good,” Nakachi said. “It’s kind of like us being in a classroom too much. We need to get some fresh air and walk about.”
Marsh, who doesn’t compete but still enjoys riding horses, loves hosting the competitions for two main reasons. First, she’s grown close with a lot of the people who come to the competitions each year and second, because she loves to watch the kids compete.
Marsh’s granddaughter Madysen DeSilva, 10, competed in peewees twice. She competed once for herself and once for her twin sister who’s in recovery from surgery.
Marsh explained that 10-year-old McKinley DeSilvla went for a morning ride a couple of weeks ago feeling fine, but later that day developed a terrible stomach pain. By the evening she was having an emergency appendectomy, to remove her rupturing appendix. McKinley won’t be able to ride for several more weeks, but Marsh hopes she’ll make it to the final competition in October.
Madysen competed once with gray-and-whistle speckled Bud, who was bred on the ranch much like Major Cash, and her grandpa’s horse, the sleek-brown Macho. With determination to beat her own times, Madysen kicked her horses into a gallop to the cheers of friends and family as she sped around the red, white and blue barrels. She got the second best time in the peewee section, after Zoey Bruyer who did a 16-second lap.
