Horse lovers gather at fairgrounds for barrel racing

Nakachi will keep training Major Cash, four days a week in the arena practicing speed and two more wandering the woods to keep his mind sharp and fresh.

“You do too much arena work, fast work, it’s not good,” Nakachi said. “It’s kind of like us being in a classroom too much. We need to get some fresh air and walk about.”

Marsh, who doesn’t compete but still enjoys riding horses, loves hosting the competitions for two main reasons. First, she’s grown close with a lot of the people who come to the competitions each year and second, because she loves to watch the kids compete.

Marsh’s granddaughter Madysen DeSilva, 10, competed in peewees twice. She competed once for herself and once for her twin sister who’s in recovery from surgery.

Marsh explained that 10-year-old McKinley DeSilvla went for a morning ride a couple of weeks ago feeling fine, but later that day developed a terrible stomach pain. By the evening she was having an emergency appendectomy, to remove her rupturing appendix. McKinley won’t be able to ride for several more weeks, but Marsh hopes she’ll make it to the final competition in October.

Madysen competed once with gray-and-whistle speckled Bud, who was bred on the ranch much like Major Cash, and her grandpa’s horse, the sleek-brown Macho. With determination to beat her own times, Madysen kicked her horses into a gallop to the cheers of friends and family as she sped around the red, white and blue barrels. She got the second best time in the peewee section, after Zoey Bruyer who did a 16-second lap.

