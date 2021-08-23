Horse painters find 'Free Rein' at ranch in Bitterroot

She couldn’t be happier and at peace to be able to experience painting on a live, moving canvas for the very first time, and for a special cause, she said.

“It’s super special for me to be able to expand on a theme that means a lot to me as an artist and conservationist and also getting the opportunity to do it with this beloved horse in order to raise money for youth homes in Missoula, I mean what could be better?” she said.

As an environmental conservationist, Emery was excited to be able to paint and bring to life some of the things she’s most passionate about, which are rivers and birds, she said.

“I wanted to celebrate the Bitterroot River, and the ‘Free Rein’ theme was just perfect because it allowed me to celebrate the life that the river harbors,” she said. “I wanted to highlight some of the important bird species that live along the riparian area of the river.”

Riparian habitats are where rivers or streams meet the land, such as river bottoms, black cottonwood and willow areas.

Emery spends a lot of her time exploring the Bitterroot River and the types of fauna that flourish and benefit from the river ecosystem.