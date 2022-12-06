Hospice Month workshop to take place on Dec. 7

On Wed., Dec. 7, executive director of All Nations Health Center will join Dr. Melody Cunningham to discuss hospice and palliative care in rural Montana at the Missoula Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. This discussion is a part of a Hospice Month workshop for Native communities.

Dr. Cunningham is a hospice and palliative care medical specialist, and will, alongside McGinty cover a range of topics, including access to telemedicine in rural areas, community caregivers who can assist with end-of-life care and the challenges and desire for individuals who are dying to remain in their homes. They will also discuss Montana's aging population, serious illness demographics and access to pediatric hospice care.

The workshop is presented by Partners Hope Foundation and is free and open to the public. The Partners Hope Foundation is committed to addressing the region's hospice care needs and partnering with regional service providers to offer end-of-life education and support services.