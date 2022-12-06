Hospice tree lit for season

For the 35th year in a row and first time since the COVID pandemic, Partners In Home Care hosted its annual tree-lighting memorial for community members who’ve died in 2022.

The Hospice Tree at Rose Memorial Park had its lights turned on Tuesday evening, followed by a service at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

“It’s been our pleasure to offer the Tree of Life ceremony over the last 35 years, and we look forward to bringing people together again,” said Dianne Hansen, CEO of Partners In Home Care. “These last few years people have dealt with immense loss and grief, and often alone. We hope that through this event we can offer a way for people to gather, honor those who have died and express their grief through the holiday season.”

The Tree of Life ceremony celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed and offers meaningful words and images to those who are grieving. The Hospice Tree will be lit through the month of December.

Based in Missoula and covering a six-county region, Partners In Home Care serves hospice and home-health patients in private homes, senior care and living facilities, and hospitals. The organization is currently collaborating with Partners Hope Foundation to address western Montana’s hospice care needs with the creation of a center for end-of-life care. The center, to be built on Union Pacific Street near the Reserve Street corridor, is currently in planning and fundraising stages. It will be the only dedicated inpatient hospice care facility in the region and will also offer education and support services to community members.

A virtual gathering and service will also be offered at partnersinhomecare.org/tree-of-life.