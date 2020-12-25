Hospital 'elves' seek help with gift bags for frontline workers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They started it in mid-December, and employees signed up to fill a bag for a specific position. The elf co-chairs made sure there was enough stuff in each bag, sometimes as simple as thank-you cards, or home-baked goods. The network includes CMC and its three walk-in clinics. With donations, they can continue through Jan. 10. They’ve already received some support from the CMC Foundation and other sources.

Scholtens said there’s a “palpable sense of relief among the staff” now that vaccinations have begun, yet it’s been a difficult year. Nurses are often asked to sit with patients dying from COVID-19, taking the place of family members who can’t be exposed — reading them cards sent from loved ones, for instance.

They also experience the daily anxiety of being exposed and subsequently exposing their families, or staying separated from them. “It definitely affects more than just your time at work,” she said.