Hospital 'elves' seek help with gift bags for frontline workers

Donations can help make sure frontline health care workers get a thank-you and a boost after they finish their shifts at Community Medical Center.
“It’s hard, exhausting, emotional work, and we wanted to do something for them to take care of them,” said Cathy Scholtens, a pediatric intensive care nurse at the Missoula hospital.
For a few weeks, they’ve been gathering gifts and dividing them up into bags that workers can pick up at the end of a shift, which can run 8 to 12 hours or longer, often in heavy, uncomfortable protective gear working with patients suffering from COVID-19.
The recipients cover the gamut, from doctors to nurses, assistants, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, radiology and lab technicians, facility engineers (such as those in charge of the ventilation systems), certified nurse assistants, unit coordinators and more.
So far, they’ve been relying on fellow hospital staff to sign up, like a "Secret Santa" network, but are now inviting the community to join as a show of support.
They’re asking for small gifts or gift cards to local businesses (bakeries, coffee shops, or drive-thru coffee huts), thank-you notes or “silly toys or humorous things” that might provide needed relief when they leave work. To donate, contact elfcathy.cmc@gmail.com
They started it in mid-December, and employees signed up to fill a bag for a specific position. The elf co-chairs made sure there was enough stuff in each bag, sometimes as simple as thank-you cards, or home-baked goods. The network includes CMC and its three walk-in clinics. With donations, they can continue through Jan. 10. They’ve already received some support from the CMC Foundation and other sources.
Scholtens said there’s a “palpable sense of relief among the staff” now that vaccinations have begun, yet it’s been a difficult year. Nurses are often asked to sit with patients dying from COVID-19, taking the place of family members who can’t be exposed — reading them cards sent from loved ones, for instance.
They also experience the daily anxiety of being exposed and subsequently exposing their families, or staying separated from them. “It definitely affects more than just your time at work,” she said.
“The people of Community have really stepped up and done a great job” since spring, she said. “It’s what we do. It’s definitely what we do and I think people also have a sense of pride that they’re doing their part in this pandemic, but it’s scary."
Community’s chaplain, Cathy Scribner, who serves patients and staff and co-chaired the effort, said it’s been a trying time for health care workers, and the program is a way to raise visibility.
“We see the reality of COVID and there’s that incongruity with the outside world” where people aren’t following health guidelines, Scribner said.
Because Missoula is a small community, health care workers might know a patient or their family, adding to the weight of their work, and they’ve been coming to see the chaplains more often.
The program is making a difference so far, Scholtens said, which is part of the reason they hope to get a boost from residents: “They’re loving it and they feel appreciated and that’s the whole point.”