Hospital: 1st COVID-19 case in Ravalli County

Ravalli County has its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

John Bishop, CEO of Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, announced the case Friday evening. "I want our community to know that we have a team of experts working around the clock to keep our community, patients, and caregivers safe," Bishop wrote.

Further information on the patient or their current condition was not immediately available. As of Saturday morning, this case was not included on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' map of confirmed cases.

"As this situation evolves, one of our top priorities is to ensure that we keep our caregivers safe and our facilities operational," Bishop wrote. "Over the last few days, we have taken steps to reduce visitor access, reschedule unnecessary patient encounters, restrict facility access, and preserve personal protective equipment. As the situation evolves, you will see additional steps taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and patients. It is imperative at this time that our community comes together to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital also put out a call for donations of personal protective equipment on its Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

