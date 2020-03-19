Hospitals seek masks; shelter needs food, staff

Providence also said elective and discretionary surgeries and procedures are postponed until further notice.

"Led by physician-comprised Medical Advisory Council, providers are reviewing surgeries and procedures using a clinical decision algorithm," the release said.

All caregivers, vendors and contract workers are being screened and logged for fever when they come to work at Providence facilities. The hospital said COVID-19 testing is not appropriate for people who have not traveled to International Level 3 areas like Washington, California, New York and Illinois.

The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula announced Thursday they're seeking fill-in front desk staff.

"To anyone who has recently been laid off because of COVID-19 or anyone who wants to help our most vulnerable neighbors during this health crisis, we could use your help," the shelter said in a press release.