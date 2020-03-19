Hospitals seek masks; shelter needs food, staff

The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula is seeking fill-in staff and help while regular workers self-quarantine in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The shelter is also seeking food and cleaning supply donations.
Meanwhile, the nonprofit that runs St. Patrick Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson is asking local and regional businesses to donate personal protective equipment like masks.
Providence Health and Services Montana sent out a press release Wednesday saying blood and supplies are low.
"Due to nationwide shortage in Personal Protective Equipment supplies, Providence Montana is asking local and regional businesses and non-health care industries (construction, dental, veterinary, manufacturing, breweries, mining) for Personal Protective Equipment supply donations of any type of mask — surgical, N95 or other," the press release said."
For supply donations, call Anita at 329-4147 or email anita.nash@providence.org.
The release also said the Montana blood supply is critically low.
"Please consider blood donations through Red Cross," the release said, and included the http://www.redcross.org website.
Providence also said elective and discretionary surgeries and procedures are postponed until further notice.
"Led by physician-comprised Medical Advisory Council, providers are reviewing surgeries and procedures using a clinical decision algorithm," the release said.
All caregivers, vendors and contract workers are being screened and logged for fever when they come to work at Providence facilities. The hospital said COVID-19 testing is not appropriate for people who have not traveled to International Level 3 areas like Washington, California, New York and Illinois.
The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula announced Thursday they're seeking fill-in front desk staff.
"To anyone who has recently been laid off because of COVID-19 or anyone who wants to help our most vulnerable neighbors during this health crisis, we could use your help," the shelter said in a press release.
"We are hiring temporary fill-in staff so that we can maintain appropriate staffing levels while allowing our current staff who feel sick to stay home. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to earn a little extra money while helping out our community during this time of need. Because there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19 while working at the Poverello Center, we would discourage anyone with a compromised immune system or other at-risk groups from applying to this temporary fill-in position."
The job pays $10 an hour and the application can be found at https://indeedhi.re/2U3cCJZ.
The Pov is also struggling to provide enough food for its clients, according to director of development and advocacy Jesse Jaeger.
He said the Pov's Food Rescue Program usually gathers between 8,000 and 13,000 pounds of food every week and serves between 400-600 meals in the soup kitchen.
"This food makes up about 90% of the meals that the Pov’s soup kitchen serves," he said. "With grocery stores struggling to keep up with demand, the Poverello Center has seen a 50% drop in food coming in through the Food Rescue Program.
He said the community can help the Poverello Center by donating the following items:
- Starches (like noodles, rice and potatoes),
- Meat,
- Produce,
- Sandwich making supplies (like bread, sliced meat, cheese, and condiments), and
- Non-perishable canned foods.
In addition to food donations, the Poverello Center could use donations of cleaning supplies and toilet paper.
"When bringing your donation to the Poverello Center, the staff will be happy to meet donors outside to collect donations," Jaeger said. "The Poverello Center is trying to limit the number of people coming into the building to protect our most vulnerable guests. Just call (406) 529-5643 and a staff person will come outside and meet you."
Restaurants who have closed because of the COVID-19 crisis and who would like to donate their excess food can call (406) 529-5643, and the Poverello Center can arrange to pick it up.
“The Food Rescue Program is absolutely critical to making sure we have enough food to serve each day,” Jared Bell, Poverello Center food services manager, said. “We are so thankful for our partnership with local grocery stores, but as people buy larger than normal quantities of food, there is very little they can do. The consequences then fall down to us, making it harder to meet our mission to serve three healthy meals a day.”