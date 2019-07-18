When the International Choral Festival welcomes around a dozen amateur and student choirs into Missoula, it needs places for them to stay.
Rather than present them with pricey hotel accommodations for their five-day visits, which this year began on Wednesday, festival organizers connect them with around 100 host families, who each take a handful of visitors and feed them, give them rides and show them around Missoula.
“It’s more fun for people in Missoula and it’s more fun for the choir members,” choral festival board President Tom Trigg said.
Trigg and his wife Diane Conner have hosted visitors since 2003, well before they were involved in the choir festival.
They missed the next time, in 2006 (the festival runs every three years), and have hosted every time since, welcoming visitors from Hong Kong, Germany, Czechoslovakia and China to their Evaro home.
This year, they are hosting three members of the Shenzhen Yantian Foreign Language Primary School Children’s choir, along with Jze Dan Zou, the mother of one of the kids.
“It’s a great thing,” Trigg said. “I find it a lot more satisfying that going someplace where you don’t know anybody.”
The three children slowly woke up Thursday morning for breakfast. Eight-year-old Ruixi Zheng played with the cat, Toby, and helped prepare the food.
Trigg and Jze used Google Translate to work out the logistics of their day, before she left with the choir’s China liaison for a day of shopping.
“It’s not perfect. Happily, it’s usually imperfect in both languages,” Trigg said. “You can actually get as much done using gestures.”
He and Conner didn’t need Google Translate with the children, who all spoke and understood enough English to make it work, though most of the conversation at the breakfast table was still chattered back and forth between the three girls, the adults following along somewhat through context clues.
The host families usually make a point of taking their guests around Missoula and western Montana. In the past, Trigg and Conner have taken people to the National Bison Range, and had a Flathead Lake trip planned this year, until a rehearsal was scheduled at the last minute.
Most guests remark on how clean the air and scenery is in Missoula and many come from huge cities, making Missoula feel very rural to them.
“It’s a surprisingly small town to be a destination for a choral festival,” Trigg said.
Pets and food can present small hurdles, Conner said. The children were relieved when they found out Trigg and Conner don’t have a dog, and excited to hear about their cats.
And the hosts learned from previous visitors not to over-explain maple syrup. When it became clear it was tree sap they were pouring on pancakes, the guests wouldn’t touch it, Trigg laughed. This year, he simply handed it to them with no explanation and let them taste it first.
At the festival’s opening concert at Out to Lunch, Trigg said they stood in front of the Big Dipper ice cream truck for about 10 minutes trying to explain various flavors. It turned out “vanilla” made it most easily through Google translate.
But their favorite part of hosting visitors is the music it brings to their home, Trigg and Conner said. A piano sits in their living room, and has come in handy for more than one impromptu practice session.
“You get to hear a lot of choral music,” Trigg said. “Having an opportunity to talk to people, and then get to hear them.”