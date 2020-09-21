'Hot commodity': National developers eyeing Missoula

"It was a profound realization from folks around the country that there's a lot happening here, and we are on the radar now," he said. "And for the public, this is a developer who today has got a strong track record for doing things on the scale of the Riverfront Triangle and a strong track record of working with public agencies and communities to develop really exciting mixed-use both affordable and market-rate housing projects on the scale our community is really in need of."

Kier was talking to the MRA board about his organization's work in showcasing Missoula's Opportunity Zone, along with Urban Renewal Districts, where developers are eligible for tax-incentives or Tax Increment Financing assistance for public infrastructure work.

"We are on the map," said MRA director Ellen Buchanan. "People are interested in Missoula. Maybe not everything we would want to see in the way of interest in Missoula, but they are interested. We're kind of a hot commodity on a lot of fronts."