'Hot commodity': National developers eyeing Missoula

Major out-of-state developers, as well as locals, are eyeing Missoula with optimism and are working with local officials on "exciting" potential projects.
That was the message from Grant Kier, the chief executive officer of the Missoula Economic Partnership, on Monday as he gave an update on his organization's work during the pandemic to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board.
"Developers and investors here in Missoula and across the region and across the country are quite bullish on Missoula," Kier said. "We developed a presentation to a large western U.S. developer a couple of weeks ago showcasing some of the sites that we were interested in talking about ... and the exact quote the developer shared with us is 'Missoula is a beacon of hope at a time when there isn't much hope.'"
Kier said he's been asked to keep the interested developers and investors confidential for now. He noted that he's been showcasing the old Missoula library site downtown, the Riverfront Triangle, the Sleepy Inn site and the city's newly-purchased Scott Street property.
"It was a profound realization from folks around the country that there's a lot happening here, and we are on the radar now," he said. "And for the public, this is a developer who today has got a strong track record for doing things on the scale of the Riverfront Triangle and a strong track record of working with public agencies and communities to develop really exciting mixed-use both affordable and market-rate housing projects on the scale our community is really in need of."
Kier was talking to the MRA board about his organization's work in showcasing Missoula's Opportunity Zone, along with Urban Renewal Districts, where developers are eligible for tax-incentives or Tax Increment Financing assistance for public infrastructure work.
"We are on the map," said MRA director Ellen Buchanan. "People are interested in Missoula. Maybe not everything we would want to see in the way of interest in Missoula, but they are interested. We're kind of a hot commodity on a lot of fronts."
Kier also noted that he's been speaking with local developers about "really promising work," but he didn't have any specifics. He said investors are eager to put money into projects before the Dec. 31 deadline to be eligible for the maximum tax benefits inside the Opportunity Zone, which was created by the Trump administration and the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Opportunity Zone in Missoula is generally located on the Westside and Northside neighborhoods.
Natasha Prinzing Jones, a member of the MRA board, said it's important for the MRA and the board and community to continue to prioritize the importance of building affordable housing as developers eye the city.
"It seems that our commitment to having a focus on affordable housing is more important than ever right now, and so seems this is all inter-related," she said. "Now is a great time to having affordable housing as something we should be looking very deeply at committing resources towards."
The board also discussed the future of the Riverfront Triangle, now that local developers Nick and Robin Checota have pulled out of plans for developing a $100-million hotel and conference center.
Chris Behan, the assistant director of the MRA, said there's uncertainty around what will happen with the city-owned portion of the Riverfront Triangle along with the privately-owned portions. However, he said developers might be interested in utilizing the extensive plans the Checotas already had for the site.
Buchanan noted that housing of all types is sorely needed in Missoula, from the most affordable to the highest-end, but the Riverfront Triangle site is ripe for a mixed-use development that would also include some kind of commercial development. She noted that developers should be viewing housing of all types as a safe investment in Missoula.
"There seems to be need for every strata of housing in this city," she said. "I don't care if that's the lowest end or the highest end. But you gotta have something to put it on top of, and is that a hotel or ... ? We are in a position fortunately to be patient for now and see what the future holds."
The MRA board also voted unanimously to approve an expenditure of up to $30,150 to improve the deck heating system on the South Reserve Street Pedestrian Bridge.
Buchanan told the board that a timing system that automatically melts snow is not performing as expected and is not melting ice correctly during inclement weather, creating unsafe conditions.
The city has sent a demand letter to Jackson Contracting, the general contractor on the bridge project, asking for reimbursement of $15,250 for modifications required to fix the problem. Buchanan said Jackson is working to get a subcontractor to address the problem as well.
"They were legally bound to provide us with a system that did certain things, and it is not performing today," she said.
She noted the city could choose to sue if the problem is not addressed adequately.
Buchanan noted that the bridge is still functioning well.
"It's a huge asset to our trail system, especially for neighborhoods that can now reach the Fort Missoula Regional Park safely," she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.