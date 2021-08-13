Hot pepper-eating champion crowned at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

Judging by his facial expressions, John O’Donnell didn’t look like he was particularly enjoying being crowned the 2021 Western Montana Fair Hot Chili Pepper Champion on Thursday night in Missoula.

On a scale of 1-10, he rated the pain level he was experiencing as an “8" while he was presented with his trophy.

He had just eaten four Ghost peppers. Those plants originated in India and are one of the hottest peppers known to man, according to the widely used Scoville Scale. Only a few like the Trinidad Scorpion and the Carolina Reaper are rated higher.

O’Donnell was succinct, talking through mouthfuls of milk, as he explained why he entered the contest.

“I like hot peppers, and my uncle told me with great power comes great responsibility,” O’Donnell said, grimacing but managing to grin. “And I just like to do it.”

The hottest he's ever eaten was the aforementioned Carolina Reaper, he noted.

Joshua McDonald looked even less pleased as the second-place finisher. On a scale of 1-10, he rated his pain as a “10.”

“It wasn’t too bad eating them, but the afterwards …” he said, trailing off as he gulped Dixie cups of milk. “The milk helps a lot.”