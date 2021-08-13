Hot pepper-eating champion crowned at Western Montana Fair in Missoula

Judging by his facial expressions, John O’Donnell didn’t look like he was particularly enjoying being crowned the 2021 Western Montana Fair Hot Chili Pepper Champion on Thursday night in Missoula.
On a scale of 1-10, he rated the pain level he was experiencing as an “8" while he was presented with his trophy.
He had just eaten four Ghost peppers. Those plants originated in India and are one of the hottest peppers known to man, according to the widely used Scoville Scale. Only a few like the Trinidad Scorpion and the Carolina Reaper are rated higher.
O’Donnell was succinct, talking through mouthfuls of milk, as he explained why he entered the contest.
“I like hot peppers, and my uncle told me with great power comes great responsibility,” O’Donnell said, grimacing but managing to grin. “And I just like to do it.”
The hottest he's ever eaten was the aforementioned Carolina Reaper, he noted.
Joshua McDonald looked even less pleased as the second-place finisher. On a scale of 1-10, he rated his pain as a “10.”
“It wasn’t too bad eating them, but the afterwards …” he said, trailing off as he gulped Dixie cups of milk. “The milk helps a lot.”
When asked why he would subject himself to such pain, McDonald was similarly concise.
“I’m really into eating hot stuff,” he said.
O’Donnell and McDonald were the only two left standing after five rounds of progressively hotter peppers. A group of contest entrants started off with Ring of Fire cayenne, then Habanero Helios, then Scotch Bonnets, then Puma peppers and finally on to the Ghosts.
Sandra Perrin, a plant specialist with the Missoula County Weed District and Extension, said most of the peppers were grown at the Western Agricultural Research Center in the Bitterroot Valley.
“We had to special order the Ghost peppers from the Good Food Store because ours just weren’t ready,” Perrin said. “They take a very long time to mature.”
Every contestant had to be 18 and over and sign a waiver, she said.
“We actually had a lot of kids under 18 that wanted to enter, but we just couldn’t let them,” she said.
The Western Montana Fair continues Saturday and Sunday with a rodeo on Saturday night and motorcycle racing on Sunday.