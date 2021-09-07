Hot September: Missoula area fire danger back to high

A small grass fire spotted on Monday near Evaro typified the kind of September surprise wildfire managers must brace for this week.
Missoula-area fire officials moved the danger level from “moderate” to “high” on Tuesday as weather forecasts warned of high temperatures in the 90s for the next few days, along with breezy afternoons and low humidity.
Missoula County officials canceled recently issued open burning permits as conditions grew risky and the chance of temperature inversions trapping bad valley air increased.
“We are not out of fire season by any means,” said Kristin Mortenson, fire prevention specialist for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Missoula. “Caution is defiantly urged for all residents. We need to be careful with our sparks.”
A spark from a cigarette or perhaps a faulty brake on a logging truck may have caused the small Labor Day fire near Mercer Lane, according to C.T. Camel of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Fire Management Office. CSKT and Missoula Rural Fire crews quickly extinguished the mostly grass fire. Its cause remains under investigation.
A bigger problem is motorists ignoring closure signs on the Jocko Road that connects Arlee to Seeley Lake, Camel said. That road passes within half a mile of the uncontained Crooks fire, which has burned about 3,200 acres and remains very active.
“There’s a lot of fire traffic up there because of contingency work — a lot of dump trucks hauling forest debris,” Camel said. “We don’t want to have an incident within the incident.”
The National Weather Service predicts “near record warmth” across western Montana and north-central Idaho for Wednesday. That means temperatures of 85 to 95 around Missoula and 90 to 100 in Idaho.
Much of southwest Montana between Anaconda and Dillon will be under a Red Flag warning Wednesday afternoon and evening due to hot, windy conditions. The danger zone also includes the forests between Salmon and McCall, Idaho. Afternoon gusts could hit 30 mph in some parts of southwest Montana.
Smoke from fires in Idaho, California and Oregon may also haze Montana skies through at least Wednesday evening. The ridge of high pressure driving this hot, dry weather should break down on Thursday, opening the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.
“While the rain last month helped slow our local fire behavior, wildfires are still actively burning in other states and sending smoke our way," Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield said in an email on Tuesday. "In addition, some nearby fires have woken up due to increased heat and sunshine, and communities near those fires are experiencing air quality impacts. Everyone should pay attention to changing smoke conditions and check out montanawildfiresmoke.org for practical tips for checking the current air quality and creating cleaner indoor air spaces."