Hot September: Missoula area fire danger back to high

“There’s a lot of fire traffic up there because of contingency work — a lot of dump trucks hauling forest debris,” Camel said. “We don’t want to have an incident within the incident.”

The National Weather Service predicts “near record warmth” across western Montana and north-central Idaho for Wednesday. That means temperatures of 85 to 95 around Missoula and 90 to 100 in Idaho.

Much of southwest Montana between Anaconda and Dillon will be under a Red Flag warning Wednesday afternoon and evening due to hot, windy conditions. The danger zone also includes the forests between Salmon and McCall, Idaho. Afternoon gusts could hit 30 mph in some parts of southwest Montana.

Smoke from fires in Idaho, California and Oregon may also haze Montana skies through at least Wednesday evening. The ridge of high pressure driving this hot, dry weather should break down on Thursday, opening the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.