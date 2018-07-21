HOT SPRINGS — “There was a duplex there, there was one there, one over there and one right there” explained Sid Shourds, maintenance manager for the Salish & Kootenai Housing Authority (SKHA), gesturing around a now-empty cul-de-sac in this hamlet off Montana Highway 28, southwest of Flathead Lake.
SKHA built the low-rent, two-bedroom units in the 1980s, then spent years fighting to keep them level.
“I’ve been there 18 years, and it was happening when I started,” Shourds said. He estimated the houses sank mere inches, but that proved enough to cause major damage. “There’s a concrete wall between the two [duplexes], and the floor sunk so much that I could fit my fingers between the concrete and the bottom plate of the floors.”
Farther up, “a lot of the interior walls were being pulled down, and there were cracks and [the sinking was] separating the walls from the ceilings.”
The houses weren't well-designed for the local soil. They were built with “what they call a ‘free-floating floor,’” he explained. “It wasn’t attached to the foundations, it was moving, and that’s what was sinking.”
SKHA surmised that the geothermal activity beneath Hot Springs was sapping the ground. But the town’s mayor, Randy Woods, said that marshy soil was to blame. “It’s just a real wet area” due to drainage from the surrounding hills, he explained.
Whatever the cause, the sinking houses became, in Shourds’ view, “the one problem child” for his department.
The Housing Authority twice tried to stabilize them by pumping sand underneath. “It worked a while,” Shourds said, “and then it’d start sinking, so we did it again, and then they started sinking, so we used concrete.
“And it lasted quite a while but once they started sinking again, it was really pulling the buildings apart.”
In February 2015, the Housing Authority decided to decommission the houses, and helped the four resident families find other suitable housing.
Housing preferences prompted the agency to rebuild elsewhere. “The waiting time is approximately two to three years to get into Pablo or Ronan for a two-bedroom,” explained Katie Miller, Housing Resource Manager for SKHA’s Housing Department. “We already had the land over there, we already had the infrastructure, so it was just a really easy rebuild.”
In late 2017, Native-owned contractor R&R began construction on eight two-bedroom, single-family units in Pablo. Residents began to move into the new houses, designed by Coeur d’Alene-based Architects West, in June.
“I really like it,” Todd Burland, one of the new residents, said of the finished product.
While he wishes it had central air, he's happy that "nobody's ever lived in it, [and] everything works.”
Meanwhile, R&R reclaimed the old site. The houses were demolished and the pumped-in concrete removed. Testing turned up asbestos in the houses’ sinks, Shourds said, which had to be remediated.
Now, the houses’ cul-de-sac juts into an empty field, a red fire hydrant on its rim the clearest remnant of its residential past.
Tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald said there are no current plans for the piece of land.