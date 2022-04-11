Hot Springs man killed after pick-up crashes into logging truck near St. Regis

A Hot Springs man died in a fatal accident early Monday morning near St. Regis in Mineral County.
Around 6 a.m., a 2014 Ford F350 was traveling southbound on Highway 135 at Old Mill Loop. The truck crashed into the back of an Idaho logging truck as it pulled onto the highway, a fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol said.
The driver, a 74-year-old Hot Springs resident, was transported to Mineral Community Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and speed is a suspected factor, the report said. Possible alcohol and drug use were not detected by officials.
Road conditions were bare and dry. The driver of the logging truck was not injured.