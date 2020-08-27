Hot springs owner charged with arson

The business owner of the Wild Horse Hot Springs, just east of the town of Hot Springs, was arrested Wednesday after igniting a debris fire that blew up and destroyed much of his own property, according to local officials.
Dennis D. Larson, 63, was arrested on a felony negligent arson charge Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Thursday.
Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Randy Woods said in a phone interview Thursday the debris fire quickly spread to a tire bale, like a hay bale but made of tires, and then across 600 feet of tire-made fencing. Fire departments from Sanders and Lake counties, as well as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire, poured resources into the burn on Wednesday, Woods said. The tires were burning so hot and so intensely that a Hot Springs fire crew remained through Thursday at the scene where the tires had been buried, just in case a new burn sprouted from underground.
"My main concern is we don't want them coming back to life in these 90-degree temperatures and waist-high grass," Woods said.
The blaze claimed Larson's storage shed and a Dodge van, as well as four trailer homes on a neighboring property used for storing hay, feed and household items. Larson's live-in property, as well as a neighbor's, survived.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
Woods said the fiasco began Thursday afternoon when he got a call from Wild Horse Hot Springs asking for permission to burn a pile of construction debris. He missed the initial call, and the hot springs owner missed his return call advising the fire would not be a good idea, nor would it be legal given the current fire restrictions. He sent a crew out to see if the owner had already started the fire, and they could tell from the black, rolling smoke that it had.
"We realized what kind of fire we had," Woods said. "They could see the black smoke from Polson and Ronan, over the mountains."
Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department requested assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Office around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Bell said. Chief Cliff Volunteer Fire Department, Rollins Volunteer Fire Department, Polson City Fire Department, Ronan Fire Department and the CSKT Division of Fire each responded to the call for aid, Woods said.
The fire ripped across 600 feet of the tire fence, Woods said, so he recruited a neighboring farmer with a fork lift who was stacking hay to start dismantling one end of the fence to keep it from spreading further. Another adjacent property owner with a backhoe joined the effort, removing tires from the other end of the fence, Woods said.
A single-engine air tanker made four retardant drops between the fire and a neighbor's house, while a helicopter was dropping water from a bucket to protect a home on the other side of the fire. A bulldozer showed up next, pushing dirt around and burying the burning tires, Woods said.
"One of the things that was interesting to me: I've been around a (burning) trailer house, (and) those burn really quick and really hot," Woods said. "I thought that was hot, until you see a tire bale on fire. We moved a chunk of the tire fence, and that wasn't far enough. The fire was burning hot enough to burn the tires 30 feet away.
"One of my firemen said he bent down to pick up a hose with his leather glove on and it was too hot to hold on to," he said.
Woods said he'll keep a fire crew at the burial site for a while longer to see if the heat finally smothers out. If not, he's considering bringing in an excavator to dig 10 or 12 feet deep and push them further into the earth.
Larson, the land and business owner, was arrested on site. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $50,000 fine. Woods said the cost of the fire had not yet been determined.
Larson's is the second arrest for arson this week, according to Sheriff Bell. On Monday 33-year-old Julian Draper was arrested following a fire in the trees north of the former Plum Creek Mill near Pablo.
In that case, a citizen called 911 to report the fire at about 5 p.m. The caller noticed a "suspicious person" in the area and reported that to authorities, as well. Ronan Fire, CSKT Division of Fire and workers from a nearby job site aided in stopping the fire, which had the potential to become a major incident, threatening residential homes and other structures, Bell said.
"If you're in a place where you can have a campfire, make sure it is cold and the fire is plumb out," Bell said Thursday. "I appreciate the citizens stepping up and helping law enforcement and firefighters keep us all safe."
