Hot springs owner charged with arson

"One of the things that was interesting to me: I've been around a (burning) trailer house, (and) those burn really quick and really hot," Woods said. "I thought that was hot, until you see a tire bale on fire. We moved a chunk of the tire fence, and that wasn't far enough. The fire was burning hot enough to burn the tires 30 feet away.

"One of my firemen said he bent down to pick up a hose with his leather glove on and it was too hot to hold on to," he said.

Woods said he'll keep a fire crew at the burial site for a while longer to see if the heat finally smothers out. If not, he's considering bringing in an excavator to dig 10 or 12 feet deep and push them further into the earth.

Larson, the land and business owner, was arrested on site. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $50,000 fine. Woods said the cost of the fire had not yet been determined.

Larson's is the second arrest for arson this week, according to Sheriff Bell. On Monday 33-year-old Julian Draper was arrested following a fire in the trees north of the former Plum Creek Mill near Pablo.