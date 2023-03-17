A house verging on McDonald Creek in Glacier National Park has sparked public controversy for being built without adequate permitting, and now has to be deconstructed by the fall.

The Flathead Conservation District (FCD) received 17 complaints from members of the general public alleging that a violation of the Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act had taken place along McDonald Creek on a private in-holding property in the park, according to FCD Resource Conservationist Samantha Tappenbeck. The first complaint came in on Jan. 20.

It’s a residential property, and the builders have made substantial progress on its construction. Photos taken during an on-site inspection show the house currently stands at three stories, with two decks.

Montana’s streambed preservation act, known in shorthand as the “310 law,” requires any project on private land to have a permit for any construction with potential impact on the bed and banks of perennial flowing streams.

“It’s a highly visible area which is within the park,” Tappenbeck said. “So you can imagine there’s a lot of people who care about that area very much."

She noted it's not typical for the FCD to receive so many complaints over a single build site. Although McDonald Creek runs within Glacier National Park between Apgar and West Glacier, the county agency has jurisdiction over stream impacts.

Anytime a proposal comes in for a project near water in Montana, Tappenbeck explained it is the builder’s responsibility to acquire the permits needed to do that work. The FCD is tasked with administering 310 permits.

The conservation district has a formal complaint process that the district’s board of supervisors follows. Once FCD leadership gets a complaint, such as the ones in the McDonald Creek case, alleged violators get a notice requesting a response within a 15-day time frame.

From there, FCD sets up an on-site inspection to follow up on the complaint’s allegations. Two supervisors and a Fish, Wildlife & Parks employee go out to the location. They put together a report documenting whatever was observed at the property.

“They report those findings and then they provide a recommendation for determination of violation and then recommend a course of action to address that violation,” she said.

Tappenbeck said the report includes information about activity on the build site (along a perennial flowing stream) without a valid permit, which should be considered a legal violation. It recommends the structure be removed after high water and before Nov. 1, 2023. A 310 permit has to be in place for the structure removal.

It also addresses stream remediation efforts. The stream bank must be restored to its original slope and revegetated, also by Nov. 1. Erosion measures also will be set prior to the house’s removal and restoration of the stream’s bank.

“Those recommendations from the complaint inspection report were presented to the full board of supervisors at our public meeting on March 13,” she said. ”Our board of supervisors, along with Fish, Wildlife & Parks, reviewed those recommendations. And they found that the landowners had undertaken activity without a permit, and it was a violation of the law. Those recommendations for remediation were specified as requirements for remediation to be completed by Nov. 1 of 2023.”

That decision was made unanimously by the board.

Information and links to 310 forms and applications can be found on the FCD website at flatheadcd.org/.