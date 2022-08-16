House explosion in Lolo leaves man with burn injury

A house explosion in Lolo Monday evening caused by a gas heater repair gone wrong left one person with severe burn injuries on half of his body.

Missoula Rural Fire responded around 11:07 p.m. to the 15000 block of Manor Boulevard just south of Lolo for a house fire and someone in the residence with burns, a press release from Missoula Rural Fire District stated.

Dispatch advised fire teams that everyone had made it out of the house, but one person had severe burns.

According to the press release, the first engine to arrive saw light smoke coming from the house and one person who needed medical attention. Crews quickly extinguished the flames in the crawlspace.

Officials determined one of the people who lived at the house was in the crawlspace repairing a gas water heater, the press release stated. The area filled with propane and a spark caused a flash fire and explosion.

The person was in the crawlspace when the flash happened but freed himself and escaped outside.

An ambulance brought the man to Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula for treatment of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Four engines, three water tenders, two ambulances, a ladder truck and two command vehicles responded to the scene.