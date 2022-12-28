Household haz-mat disposal: Home ReSource, county to build new facility

All those old containers of paint thinner, pesticide, herbicide, heavy-duty cleaning fluid, lead-based paint and flammable liquid sitting in your garage will soon have a safe place to go.

The nonprofit Home ReSource sustainability center in Missoula recently announced a partnership with the Missoula Valley County Water Quality District to build and operate the county's first year-round, permanent household hazardous waste disposal facility.

Up until now, the county has been hosting an annual two-day household hazardous waste collection event, according to Todd Seib, an environmental health specialist with the county. And despite being held only at a certain time and place, community members overwhelming showed up and proved that there was a demand for getting rid of these substances that are toxic to humans, animals and plants.

"We would collect 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of flammable liquids and there would be 2,000 pounds of pesticides, things like that," Seib said.

Located at Home ReSource's headquarters at 1515 Wyoming Street, the new collection center will be built this spring when the ground thaws in time to be open in late summer or early fall of 2023. It basically consists of a huge $160,000 metal container that's designed with fire suppression systems. Ramps will allow barrels to be dollied in and out of the container.

Seib and Kelli Hess, the executive director of Home ReSource, estimate it will keep tens of thousands of gallons of hazardous wastes out of the watershed.

“What a gift to our community, and to our aquifer," Hess explained. "Now our Missoula community will have somewhere to take our household hazardous wastes year-round instead of having to wait until the one two-day event each year. This is better for the planet, people and better for the economy.”

She said that Home ReSource is inundated on almost a daily basis with calls and visits from people looking for a way to properly dispose of the materials.

"I'm interested to see how busy we'll be when it first opens," she said.

It will be open a few days a week with drop-off by appointment only, with perhaps a liquid limit, so that the containers aren't overfilled. There will be a convenience fee of around $20, depending on the amount, to drop off waste which will help cover the cost of operating the facility and disposing of the waste in an environmentally friendly manner. This service is intended to be accessible to all Missoulians and there will be a sliding fee option, Hess said, meaning nobody will be turned away due to lack of funds. Seib said hazardous liquids are taken to processing facilities in the region that are equipped for incineration.

"Unfortunately, most household hazardous waste just gets incinerated," he said. "Really, this is awesome, but disposal is still kind of the last option right now if you took like a list of options. We'd be saying, buy less, let's make less of it first."

He noted that disposing of hazardous liquids in your home garbage, where it is then sent to a landfill, is not a good option because of the possibility of spills and danger to landfill workers.

Hess agreed that using less of these materials should be the ultimate goal.

"Let's use all of it for it's intended purpose if it's worth having," she said. "Give it to your friends for their projects before you throw it away."

The county approved of the project in early December.

“Partnerships like this one between Home ReSource and the Missoula County Water Quality District are exactly what we need to take on challenging issues like preventing household hazardous Waste from getting into our watershed," said Missoula County commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier in a statement.

In 2019, the Missoula City Council adopted the Zero by Fifty Plan, which aims for the city to reduce its waste by 90% by 2050. Household hazardous waste disposal is spelled out as a priority in the plan. Hess said that Home ReSource, under the direction of the previous leadership team, was a partner in creating the plan. It also lists incentivizing deconstruction, zero waste business recognition, zero waste education and other priorities that Hess said are currently being enacted by Home ReSource and their many partners throughout the community. Home ReSource takes donated building materials and other supplies and sells them back into the community.

“The City of Missoula adopted some lofty and ambitious goals in 2019’s Zero by Fifty plan," Hess said. "Goals that were necessary to significantly lower our community’s contribution to the landfill. With the establishment of a standing household hazardous waste facility, we have proven that through collaboration and a dedication to a more sustainable community, we can make those goals a reality.”