Housing advocates press MT state lawmakers for affordability measures

The Legislature could do more to support creation and preservation of affordable housing in Montana, three experts told the Interim Local Government Committee earlier this month.

The measures they recommended included supporting Tax Increment Financing districts and giving mobile-home residents more opportunity to purchase their properties.

Andrea Davis, the chairperson of the Montana Housing Coalition and the executive director of the affordable housing nonprofit Homeword in Missoula, told the committee that state lawmakers need to support legislation that helps those with the lowest incomes.

“There’s a growing affordability crisis,” Davis said. “I read about it every day. It’s been a growing issue for years and decades in the state and it’s clearly boiling over. I was shocked to find out that Kalispell’s median home price has surpassed that of Missoula’s.”

She noted that there’s been “double digit” growth of home prices every year during the pandemic in most parts of Montana.

“We’re kind of on a collision course with a number of issues,” Davis said. “There’s more people moving here. There’s higher materials prices and labor costs. Every sector of our economy is impacted by this.”

Davis said that because the town of Lewistown has a Tax Increment Financing district, Homeword was able to work with the city to build 16 permanently affordable homes in a historic building. Those types of projects are difficult without the use of TIF funding, she noted. Two similar projects have been built in Billings, and Homeword has used TIF funding for affordable housing projects in Missoula.

Tax Increment Financing is a tool that allows developers to use the property taxes generated by their own new projects, rather than having those taxes go to general taxing jurisdictions. The money can be used for things that benefit the public, such as deconstruction of aging buildings or infrastructure improvements.

David Fine, the economic development program manager for the city of Bozeman, said the state needs to allow local governments to utilize TIF as well.

“Tax Increment Financing allows cities to improve infrastructure to construct workforce housing,” he said. “It provides a true source of leverage.”

Fine said Bozeman has utilized TIF to construct 93 affordable housing units recently.

Davis also called for legislators to allow community land trusts to be more easily built and financed.

Preserving existing mobile homes should also be a big priority, Davis said, as they are the only affordable option for many people with the lowest incomes.

She recommended an expansion of the state law that allows capital-gains savings of 100% for owners of mobile home parks who sell the property to the residents. That would create more resident-owned communities, Davis said.

She also called for legislation that would force owners of mobile home parks to give the residents an exclusive 45-day period to make a fair-market offer before other buyers could get in on the action.

“As it stands today, people that live in manufactured-home parks don’t have the opportunity to compete with some really pretty heavy outside investors that are eyeing what they call that high asset class,” Davis said. “That’s why manufactured-home parks continue to be picked up and the prices of those lot rents and utility increases continue to go up and in some cases get doubled.”

In Missoula this winter, a manufactured trailer village was purchased by an out-of-state buyer who immediately raised lot rents and told some residents they'd have to move.

Davis said the term “mobile home” is a euphemism.

“They are truly meant to stay where they are,” she said. “This is an affordable way to preserve homeownership.”

Davis also called for the state to create workforce housing tax credits. A bill last session, HB 397, did exactly that and passed the Legislature but was vetoed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte vetoed the bill for several reasons, one of which was that the Montana credits would be tied directly to the level of available federal housing credits, meaning Gianforte thought there would be an unanticipated risk to the program’s fiscal stability.

Davis said making the state housing credit a fixed number, rather than tying it to the federal level, is a relatively simple fix.

Rep. Dave Fern, a Democrat from Whitefish, said he expects a number of bills to emerge in the coming years to tweak or change Tax Increment Financing law in Montana.

"What we can all agree on is it's a great idea," he said. "And I think sometimes there's an expanse of ideas on what is the appropriate way to use TIF."

