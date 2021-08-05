Housing and Community Development, Missoula Building Department make budget requests

Looking toward the fall and winter, the department is also requesting $311,000 to help fund an emergency winter shelter in conjunction with Missoula County. An additional $211,500 was requested to assist the Poverello Center with shelter and programming.

An additional ARPA request was submitted by the department for $635,700 for safe camping and a temporary outdoor space expansion. Another $250,000 was requested to support the double SNAP dollars program.

There is also a request for $566,000 for system-wide infrastructure to "create necessary infrastructure, including site coordination, service coordination, a mobile care team, and shared security to serve programs across the system," the request said.

Two requests for funding of additional staff were also included — a position to oversee ARPA grant funding as well as an Affordable Housing Fund coordinator. The funds coordinator would "coordinate and administer the trust fund, manage funded projects, ensure compliance with city regulations and policies, and ensure proper fiscal accounting and responsibility," the request said.