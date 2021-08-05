Housing and Community Development, Missoula Building Department make budget requests

Missoula's Housing and Community Development and its building department made their budget requests to Missoula City Council's Budget Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.
Housing and Community Development made several big requests, including $2.6 million in one-time contributions to the Affordable Housing Trust fund, which would bring the fund's revenue to $3,200,000.
The contributions would come from a combination of American Recovery Plan Act funds, city contributions and through the pending sale of the city-owned plat on Scott Street.
The department is also asking for $850,000 to overhaul city building code, establish a "unified development code," a growth plan update and the completion of a zoning audit. The one-year request was for half ($425,000) with the other half to be requested next year.
Both the contributions to the Affordable Housing Fund and the code update were specifically mentioned in Mayor John Engen's initial budget request letter he presented to city council.
"These dollars will support a consultant-driven comprehensive code-reform effort that's aimed at reducing barriers and promoting equitable development," Eran Pehan, director of the Housing and Community Development department, told the committee.
She added: "It's a key project that is essential to the city's ability to achieve our goals."
Looking toward the fall and winter, the department is also requesting $311,000 to help fund an emergency winter shelter in conjunction with Missoula County. An additional $211,500 was requested to assist the Poverello Center with shelter and programming.
An additional ARPA request was submitted by the department for $635,700 for safe camping and a temporary outdoor space expansion. Another $250,000 was requested to support the double SNAP dollars program.
There is also a request for $566,000 for system-wide infrastructure to "create necessary infrastructure, including site coordination, service coordination, a mobile care team, and shared security to serve programs across the system," the request said.
Two requests for funding of additional staff were also included — a position to oversee ARPA grant funding as well as an Affordable Housing Fund coordinator. The funds coordinator would "coordinate and administer the trust fund, manage funded projects, ensure compliance with city regulations and policies, and ensure proper fiscal accounting and responsibility," the request said.
Several of the requests submitted by the department were for ARPA funds. Kristen Hands, the department's business and finance manager, reported $4,237,138 in projected revenue from grants and proceeds from sales. An additional $3,116,902 in projected revenue is expected from licenses and permit fees.
Missoula's building department made two staff requests, one for an additional plans examiner and another for a code compliance officer. Those positions would cost $110,000 and $60,800 annually, the budget request said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com