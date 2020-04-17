Housing assistance available for families

Families in Montana who are suffering financially as a result of COVID-19 are now able to apply for rental assistance through the state's Emergency Housing Assistance program, the Montana Department of Commerce announced Friday.
The program will help residents who are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and have been affected by COVID-19 to stay in their current home or help them obtain housing by providing rental assistance and security deposit assistance.
For complete eligibility requirements and application information, visit housing.mt.gov.
“As we ask Montanans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s important that all Montana families have a home to stay in,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said in a press release. “The new Emergency Housing Assistance program takes a big step forward to help make sure more Montanans retain their homes.”
To be eligible, families must include at least one child under the age of 18 and suffer from a substantial loss of income due to COVID-19. A family of four must have a monthly income of $4,367 or less, and less than $3,000 in readily available assets such as cash or savings, the press release said.
Household stimulus payments received under the CARES Act are not included in calculations of income or toward the $3,000 asset limit, according to the department's website. Unemployment payments issued by the state are treated as income. However, the temporary $600 per week federal enhancement to unemployment insurance will not be included in calculations of income.
Applications will be reviewed in five to 10 days, according to the press release. Once approved, the applicant’s landlord will receive a monthly rental payment or security deposit via mail or direct deposit from Montana Housing at the Department of Commerce.
The Department will use about $430,000 in TANF funds to launch the Emergency Housing Assistance program, although additional state or federal funds may be added.
