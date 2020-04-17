Housing assistance available for families

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Families in Montana who are suffering financially as a result of COVID-19 are now able to apply for rental assistance through the state's Emergency Housing Assistance program, the Montana Department of Commerce announced Friday.

The program will help residents who are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and have been affected by COVID-19 to stay in their current home or help them obtain housing by providing rental assistance and security deposit assistance.

For complete eligibility requirements and application information, visit housing.mt.gov.

“As we ask Montanans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s important that all Montana families have a home to stay in,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said in a press release. “The new Emergency Housing Assistance program takes a big step forward to help make sure more Montanans retain their homes.”

To be eligible, families must include at least one child under the age of 18 and suffer from a substantial loss of income due to COVID-19. A family of four must have a monthly income of $4,367 or less, and less than $3,000 in readily available assets such as cash or savings, the press release said.