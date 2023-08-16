For the first time since the agency reopened its doors in 2016, the International Rescue Committee's Missoula office has requested a pause on new refugee arrivals due to an acute lack of suitable housing for those fleeing war and violence.

Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that works with the local refugee and immigrant community to provide support once they arrive, has joined the IRC in putting out an urgent call for housing.

The two organizations say that they're looking for community members who have any leads on three-bedroom and four-bedroom housing options for rent for six months or more within Missoula city limits. The IRC can work with private landlords and property management companies.

"When refugee families arrive in Missoula, one of the things they are often most excited about is the chance to have a place to call home," the two organizations said in a joint statement. "Unfortunately, for a number of recently resettled refugee families, their first stop isn’t a house or an apartment where they can put down roots, but rather a hotel."

In fact, most refugee families who have been resettled here since late April are still living in hotels.

The IRC receives federal funding under a mandate to secure safe, sanitary and affordable housing at market rate to refugees when they arrive. Units must be large enough to house a family with two people per room and it must come with at least a six-month lease. The federal funding helps pay the rent for the first few months, but the goal is for adults to get jobs that allow them to pay the monthly rent on their own. Usually, the IRC has about 90 days to find suitable housing.

The IRC has paid for refugee families to live in extended-stay hotel rooms or AirBnB rentals for a couple weeks before they iron out details on lease agreements. But with an acute housing shortage in town, many of the area's options for housing are far outside of town, away from public transportation or are too expensive. Missoula's rental vacancy rate hovered around 1.2% for most of 2022, and a healthy market should be between 5% and 8%.

Long stays in hotels and AirBnB's drain the federal funds quickly in two or three weeks instead of several months as intended.

"The current situation has grown so difficult that the IRC in Missoula has requested a pause on new refugee arrivals, the first time the agency has had to do so since reopening its doors in 2016," the statement read. "We acknowledge efforts by city officials to address this ongoing crisis that impacts all community members, but we also recognize that a continued housing shortage could threaten the future of resettlement in Missoula."

The median rental price for a one-bedroom unit as of July of this year was $1,250 a month, up 14% from last year, according to a rental price aggregation site. For a three-bedroom or four-bedroom, renters would be looking at paying $2,245 a month and $2,598 a month, respectively.

"Many refugee and immigrant families with whom we work are large, so they require a bigger space," the statement continued. "We’re working with local partners to see what reasonable accommodations, if any, might be available to new neighbors in order to ease this process."

Over 500 people have arrived in Missoula as refugees since 2016, according to Soft Landing. The Garden City has become a new home from people fleeing conflict, war and violence in places like Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of the people who have settled here work long hours at places like Walmart or as Uber drivers or in manufacturing businesses in the area. But wages at many businesses in Missoula haven't kept pace with housing prices here.

"Missoula’s ability to be a place that welcomes refugees and provides an opportunity for new neighbors to integrate so our whole community can thrive hinges on the availability of housing units that meet the requirements of the IRC in Missoula’s federal contract and provide dignity to families," the IRC and Soft Landing wrote.

Missoula's housing crisis, much like Montana and the entire West, has been exacerbated by the pandemic but has been ramping up for nearly a decade. There's been a few record-breaking years of housing construction in Missoula recently, but many experts believe that far too few units of housing have been built to support the population growth here. There are thousands of people on sometimes years-long waiting lists for affordable rentals built or managed by the Missoula Housing Authority and Homeword.

"Our entire community has been impacted by this difficult combination of high prices and low supply," the statement read.

Anyone with questions, information or housing can email housing.missoula@rescue.org.