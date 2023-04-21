This week, the Columbia Falls City Council once again rejected a large housing proposal east of downtown. Only two out of six councilors — Mike Shepard and Darin Fisher — voted in favor of 7030 Hwy 2 Residences.

It was the latest in a series of housing proposals targeting the small city in northeast Flathead County. The development followed on the heels of a contentious months-long process to evaluate River Highlands subdivision, the brainchild of Kalispell developer James Barnett.

Barnett was responsible for a proposal that split the Whitefish community in 2022, and he also built a residential subdivision in Kalispell.

In August 2022, Barnett set his sights on Columbia Falls, where he originally proposed 455 units on 49 acres located east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2. Twice, however, public outcry against the proposal prompted Barnett to withdraw his plans.

In the midst of the River Highlands proceedings, Columbia Falls company Schellinger Construction brought another proposal for 103 residences near Meadow Lake Resort on the west side of town. While hours of public testimony pushed council to initially postpone its decision on Tamarack Meadows subdivision, the proposal eventually went through.

Location Ventures developer Rishi Kapoor wasn’t so lucky.

Kapoor, based in Florida, proposed 7030 Hwy 2 Residences — 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and River Road. The project called for 99 single-family attached homes in 3- and 4-unit buildings, as well as 81 one-to-three-bedroom apartments. The goal, according to the developer, was to maximize the use of space while maintaining 55% of the acreage as open space.

In multiple meetings that went late into the night, droves of public commenters enumerated similar concerns with all three housing developments. Safety, traffic and environmental issues topped their lists.

Shirley Folkwein, president of the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association, was a vocal opponent to the most recent proposal and others before it.

“The major concern that we had,” she said, “…(was that) it doesn’t agree with the growth policy because it’s an environmentally sensitive area.”

Wetlands and a wildlife corridor are both at stake in the location of 7030 Hwy 2 Residences.

Folkwein and her supporters also worried the developer would have to drill under the Flathead River to connect to city services. The plans for the development didn’t include this detail, but nor did they specify how the development would reach city services from the project location east of the river.

Although proponents of both projects pointed out numerous Montana rivers are subjected to drilling in order to create utility access, including the Clark Fork in Missoula, Folkwein felt the Flathead is in a different category.

“We contend this is the Flathead River,” she said. “It was a major concern that there eventually could be a rupture of the pipeline.”

Housing and affordability were also at issue in the 7030 Hwy 2 Residences proposal. The proposed apartments were expected to rent for about $2 per square foot or $1,600 for an 800-square-foot studio, a price that would exceed affordability in Columbia Falls, Folkwein believed.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Columbia Falls during 2021 was $56,860. Median gross rent from 2017 to 2021 was $813.

In overall Flathead County, for comparison, median gross rent for the same time period was $910 and the median household income was $63,582.

Cassidy Kipp, deputy director of Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana, also illustrated the need to focus on local solutions to housing concerns, particularly in Columbia Falls.

“We really need to hone in on specific neighborhoods that we’re serving,” she told the Missoulian.

CAPNM owns two low-income housing properties in Columbia Falls, and Kipp explained the poverty level relative to the presence of deed-restricted housing units in the small city is distinct from the breakdown elsewhere in Flathead County.

In the county seat of Kalispell, for example, the poverty level and the number of deed-restricted housing units are “pretty similar,” according to Kipp. In Columbia Falls, meanwhile, there’s a higher rate of poverty and fewer deed-restricted units.

Therefore, Kipp stressed, solutions need to be tailored to specific areas, and more data needs to be collected to understand the true need in each community.

The developers eyeing Columbia Falls don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Barnett intends to rework his River Highlands proposal and return to the city again, according to Columbia Falls City Planner Eric Mulcahy.

And Kapoor, in a statement, said, “While we are disappointed in the City Council’s decision to deny the project, we respect their decision. We are committed to this proposal, which is two years of intentional design and valuable stakeholder input in the making. Our next step is to take the time to reassess how and where our efforts can best serve the Columbia Falls community.”