The Evergreen Kmart closed at the end of 2019, leaving an 8.5-acre question mark at the site of the former big-box store in Flathead County.

Now, thanks to Environmental Protection Agency funding, the Kmart building and several other Flathead County properties can be redeveloped. Montana West Economic Development is receiving a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant for cleanup and reuse plans, environmental site assessments and community engagement.

“The Flathead Valley has seen tremendous growth in recent years and these EPA Brownfields Assessment funds will help to facilitate redevelopment of blighted and underused areas, taking advantage of existing infrastructure and preserving open space,” said Christy Cummings Dawson, MWED President and CEO.

The Evergreen Kmart is located within the 100-year floodplain on an 8.5-acre property covered in asphalt. The site includes a large 92,000 square-foot building with hazardous building materials that are delaying demolition and redevelopment. Kmart’s closure followed on the heels of Shopko’s shuttering earlier the same year. The two retailers previously sat just across from each other on U.S. Highway 2 east of downtown Kalispell.

According to a press release from the EPA, the former Kmart facility will be "a prime candidate for more than 40 multi-bedroom rental units for low-income families."

Part of the funding will also be used to facilitate low- and moderate-income housing in Whitefish. The Soroptimist Building in downtown Whitefish, where a thrift store currently operates, has been slated for renovation into affordable housing units. Cleanup planning and assessment of the building is needed prior to redevelopment. The Thrift Haus plans to relocate.

The largest property in the pipeline for MWED is Wisher’s Wrecking Yard in the south end of Kalispell, a 22.4-acre property currently used as an auto recycling and salvage yard. The property is surrounded by residential subdivisions and is an ideal location for new housing development following the evaluation of contamination concerns.

In Columbia Falls, meanwhile, the Glacier Gateway school buildings — vacant former elementary and junior high school buildings — could potentially be reused as more than 50 new senior housing units and community recreation areas.

Also in Columbia Falls, Larry’s Post and Pole, a 6.7-acre wood treatment and post manufacturing business, needs further investigation to be redeveloped. The presence of wood preservatives, pentachlorophenol and penetrating oil and diesel needs to be determined prior to the site’s sale and redevelopment as affordable housing.