Housing issues focus of annual UM economic seminar

Economists painted an overall positive picture of Montana's economy during the 47th annual Economic Outlook Seminar, though housing issues in the state remain a barrier to growth.

The seminar, which was being presented in nine Montana cities, was hosted by the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Abigail St. Lawrence, an attorney and lobbyist who has spent nearly two decades working on water rights, land use, and housing and development projects, was the keynote speaker.

St. Lawrence spoke broadly about the challenges facing housing in the state, but also more directly to the audience, saying Montanans need to say yes to change. The state's growing population is tied to Montana's successful economic pushes in its recreation sector.

"All of a sudden, two years ago about this time, folks who we had pulled in and asked to please come and spend your money and then leave, had the opportunity to work from where they had always vacationed," St. Lawrence said. "We have a very tenuous relationship with tourism, but that is a story of our success because it is (a recreation economy) that we have encouraged in our state."

Montana's population has grown by 10% since 2010, but new housing units have only increased 7%, St. Lawrence said.

There are a variety of other issues in play, too — Patrick Barkey, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, said that in Q3 of 2021, 18.2% of all homes sold nationally were sold to investors.

That number used to be around 6% and has increased drastically since the beginning of the pandemic, but Barkey said he does expect that trend to go down.

Housing prices have skyrocketed in Missoula, of course. Brint Wahlberg, a local Realtor who was on a panel during the seminar, said that as of Friday morning, there were only 18 houses under $500,000 currently on sale in the Missoula area.

Wahlberg also noted another trend he has seen — owners who would normally sell homes after renting them out for five to seven years are keeping those houses for the continued income.

St. Lawrence also noted that more elderly people are also staying in their homes longer, which has impacted housing availability.

The median home sales price in the urban Missoula area was $489,950 in September 2021, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors.

"I think we talk a lot, jokingly, that Montana is full and we like to pick at our new neighbors coming to us, specifically from some of the coastal areas as we drive around with coexist stickers on our cars," St. Lawrence said. "But the reality is that if we are continuing to reject the new folks who are coming in and resisting new change, we're only going to accelerate our problems rather than embracing those folks and inviting them to come in and join us."

Renting and multifamily housing were also a major topic of discussion during the keynote speech and throughout the seminar.

The rental vacancy rate in Missoula is around 1% and renters have been experiencing vastly increased prices. Multifamily unit building permits are skyrocketing, said Eran Pehan, Missoula's director of community planning and development.

Missoula County has nearly 49,000 households, approximately 19,000 of which are renters. Increased density has been a major concern for many residents during public processes for recent development in the area.

"I understand that sometimes you buy into these subdivisions or buy into these lovely neighborhoods and all the houses around you look the same and that feels very comfortable," St. Lawrence said. "But it's OK to say yes to the multifamily, it's okay to say yes to the renter."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

