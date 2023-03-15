Even dirt is getting crazy expensive in Missoula these days.

The median sales price of a piece of bare land in Missoula last year was $162,500, according to Brint Wahlberg of Windemere Real Estate.

“I went back 10 years, and the median sales price in 2012 for a piece of land, for a lot, was $60,000,” he said. “And so you can look at just kind of the compounding costs and what goes into building a new house. And you’ve got a piece of land that in just 10 years it’s gone up over $100,000 for just the dirt before we even start building the house.”

The Missoula Organization of Realtors presented its annual report on housing on Wednesday morning at the Missoula Public Library, and Wahlberg was part of a panel of experts that presented data on every segment of the market. As they have every year for the last decade, housing prices surged again last year.

The median sales price of all homes sold in the Missoula area in 2022 was $520,000, an all-time record for a year’s worth of sales and a $70,000 (15.5%) increase over 2021.

“It’s a supply challenge,” Wahlberg continued. “A lack of options has led to bidding up and increased competitive activity, especially at certain price points. At a little bit lower price points, where people are forced to pay as top dollar as possible to obtain a home because it’s the only option available, it pushes those prices up.”

During the hour-long presentation, the key takeaways were that increased interest rates have slowed the housing market, demand continues to outpace supply for homes priced below $750,000 and rental vacancy has leveled but remains very low at 1.2%. There is some good news, as over 400 new income-qualified homes are coming online in 2023, but mostly the picture is grim for people who make wages in Missoula who are trying to purchase or afford a rental home.

“In 2022, we saw a rental (price) rise of 11.4% across all polled segments,” explained Josh Plum of Plum Property Management. “So, a double-digit increase is huge even for post-pandemic 2022.”

The data included almost every type of rental housing.

“The biggest increase was a 15.7% increase for a two-bedroom (apartment) in a multiplex,” Plum explained. “Those have much higher demand for the post-pandemic market due to remote work options, family dynamics and some other issues there as well.”

Lynn Stenerson of Stockman Bank said Missoula's housing affordability index has plummeted. The index measures whether or not a typical family earns enough income to qualify for a mortgage loan on a typical home based on the most recent price and income data.

“The combination of our median home price increasing over 15% and the interest rates doubling over the last year have made a median-priced home far less attainable,” she explained.

In Missoula, with a 5% down payment, a family would need to make $161,000 a year in order to only pay 30% of their income toward the mortgage on a median-priced home. However, the median family income in Missoula in 2022 was just $80,200.

Wahlberg said that high interest rates and other factors have combined to slow down the sales in the Missoula market.

“Sales volume was down about 12.5%,” he said. “Our sales volume this past year was the lowest we’ve had since 2012.”

Derek Sheehan, a research economist with the University of Montana, said that tax-filing data shows that people who are from Montana are moving away from Missoula at a rate of about 500 per year as of 2020 and people from other states are moving into Missoula at a rate of about 1,200 per year as of 2020.

Wahlberg said that in 2021, most people who were interested in moving to Missoula were coming from the Seattle market, according to data from Realtors.com. However, in 2022, the top market looking at Missoula was the Phoenix area.

Carly Kelley McDonnell, the president of the Missoula Organization of Realtors, said the organization is focused on solutions. She noted that a combination of public and private efforts have resulted in the near-completion of two huge affordable housing projects called Trinity and Villagio, which are set to start taking renters this year.

“Our community, like many others, finds that housing has become a major issue,” she said. “Housing supply is insufficient to meet current community demand. As many of you know, there’s no one single factor driving this imbalance between supply and demand, and regardless of any one single factor, the combined results are a continued strain on members of our community wanting homes they can afford, be it renting or homeownership.”

To view the full report, visit this story online at at Missoulian.com or visit missoularealestate.com/five-valleys-housing-report/.