Despite the criticism of a Missoula City Council member who called it “gentrification” and criticized the developer, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board on Thursday approved $257,924 in Tax Increment Financing for a new housing project. The money will pay for deconstruction of existing aging houses and public right-of-way improvements to help with the construction of a new 26-unit apartment building on Front Street downtown.

Developers Matt Sullivan and his wife, Caroline McCauley, own 401 and 333 Front Street, near Kiwanis Park. They plan to allow Wasteless Works to deconstruct the two buildings on site, which were both built over 100 years ago.

"The funding request is for asbestos abatement, deconstruction of the buildings and site clearance, improvements in the public right-of-way and restoration of any impacts to Kiwanis Park,” explained MRA director Ellen Buchanan in a memo to the board. “The right of way improvements include sidewalks, curb and gutter, storm drainage, boulevard landscaping and a new downtown standard streetlight. Work in Kiwanis Park will consist of reclaiming and reseeding disturbed landscaping and removal and replacement of trees where required.”

She said property taxes on the two buildings are currently $9,441 annually, and she estimates the new apartment building will generate about $43,500 a year in property taxes once it’s complete. That means about $34,000 a year will go to the Front Street Urban Renewal District until that district expires.

“What this project does is it removes two very old houses that have fallen into pretty general disrepair,” Buchanan said. “(The developers) have invested in the buildings since they bought them (in 2018). One was built in 1920 and the other was built in 1908.”

Buchanan said she knows there were a lot of public comments about the project and many people were concerned that six tenants were getting displaced.

“What we require in a situation like that is the developer provides us with a relocation the plan (for the tenants),” Buchanan said.

She said the developers, operating as MC Real Estate, have agreed to pay two months' rent for the tenants and have returned 100% of their security deposits. She also said the tenants will get the first shot at any of the developers’ other properties and will get a $100 application fee credit for any application fees they might encounter when applying for other places.

“Everyone has 30-day leases,” Buchanan said. “There’s never been any misunderstanding as to what was to happen to that property, from what I’ve been told."

Buchanan believes that it's worth it to remove two aging houses to create 26 more units.

"We need housing, if you wanna talk about public benefit," she said. "I don’t think this is high-end housing as has been represented, but at the end of the day we need housing at all price ranges in Montana. I think removal of blight, the two buildings that are being deconstructed certainly meets that definition. These would attract young professionals, students, older folks who were moving out of larger homes.”

Sullivan said he estimates that the property taxes on the new building will actually be closer to $70,000 a year, because that’s what he pays on a similar apartment complex on Hickory Street.

“Despite what you might hear, we really pride ourselves on taking care of our tenants,” he said. “We purchased these in 2018 and always planned to redevelop it. Property tax is our number one cost overall by a lot. One of the things that Caroline and I are most excited about is really providing something of value to the community. There’s no institutional investor, there’s no hedge fund, there’s no private equity, we do all the maintenance and leasing and everything.”

He said the units will rent for an average price of about $1,400.

“That’s a lot of money to a lot of people, but you compare that to some units in Corso (an apartment complex near Russell Street), those units start at $1,800,” Sullivan said. “We’re really trying to deliver a product that will attract a lot of people. If we could get it for any cheaper the rent would be cheaper. If we took this to a financial adviser, they’d tell us not to do it.”

He said they will probably make about $38,000 per year in profit on the project before taxes, which he said equates to about $16 per hour.

“They are paying $18 to work at McDonald’s,” he noted.

City Councilor Daniel Carlino started off the meeting by criticizing Sullivan for speaking in opposition to a bill before the Montana Legislature that would have extended the time period a landlord can give a tenant a notice-to-vacate from 30 days to 60 days.

“We had five affordable rental units here, beautiful trees by the park,” Carlino said. “And I understand that redevelopment needs to happen. But we do not need to give a quarter of a million dollars to capitalists to cause this gentrification and take away those five affordable units. If we’re going to give money for redeveloping housing in Missoula, please require affordable requirements.”

Carlino said if Missoula wants more market-rate housing, then zoning laws need to be “liberated” and land-use codes need to be changed.

“There must not be any renters' rights bills going on at the Legislature today because I know that this landlord would be there to push against them and try to make sure that landlords have more power than the tenants like he did just a couple weeks ago on the 60-day notice-to-vacate,” Carlino said.

Several people wrote public comments to the board saying they live in a building owned by Sullivan and that they had been treated well and pay fair rent prices.

Tasha Jones, a member of the board, said she and her colleagues read all the public comments.

“Honestly I wish there was that level of public engagement on all the projects we hear,” she said. “I’m sensitive to the issues that have been raised. It starts with blight. These homes are the definition of blight. There comes a time when a wooden home built in 1908 cannot be salvaged. Blight hurts our community economically, hurts our safety, creates all sorts of community problems. So we as a community have to fight blight and when we have an opportunity to increase the taxable value and create opportunities for economic advantages for all and housing.”

She also said that she believes that adding more government regulations, like requiring affordable housing on all projects that get public city funding, would drive away local developers.

“When folks want to add requirements, what that is is government regulation of private property rights,” Jones said. “My fear is folks like you, a husband-and-wife team who have established a commitment to this community, will be priced out by demands for more regulations on this property. We have to be sensitive to that. They have a project that probably barely pencils and yet we have owners that are willing to allow the public to have a seat at the table."

She believes local developers might just stop applying for projects if there's too much red tape.

"Every time you put regulation on top of that what you do is make that project unaffordable and you take out the next project because they can no longer afford that," Jones said. "And so I just find that you just have to be so cautious about building on further regulation. That is going to make sure local business owners and investors are not priced out.”

Buchanan noted that the city doesn’t have a policy in place that requires developers to make a portion of their units only available to people at certain incomes.

Karl Englund, a member of the board, said he believes Carlino was asking them to “say no to this based on polices that don’t exist” and “based on Mr. Sullivan’s political beliefs.” Englund said that would be “blatantly illegal.”

He also said that only the city council could create a citywide policy that says no city resources go into housing unless a certain percentage are deemed affordable.

“We have to administer this program according to the law,” Englund said.

The board voted unanimously to grant the funding. The project will also include 15 parking spots.