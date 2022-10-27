Housing task force points to need for multifamily housing in Missoula

Missoula’s ongoing code reform process has the opportunity to remedy a long-identified impediment to affordable housing if it focuses on freeing up multifamily housing opportunities, members of Montana’s Housing Task Force reported to the Missoula City Council this week.

Rep. Danny Tenenbaum and former Rep. Adam Hertz analyzed the first report from the governor’s housing task force during a city council committee meeting Wednesday.

“When we decided to form this task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we did not want to just start fresh,” said Tenenbaum.

Instead, the task force looked at historical data reaching back well over a decade, and the same trend seemed to emerge throughout the years: Obstacles to multifamily housing have been hamstringing affordable housing solutions.

Tenenbaum cited a Fair Housing Report produced by the city in 2010, which first identified a problem with wealthy areas speaking out against multi-family development. Then, in 2014, Tenenbaum found the same observation, along with a recommendation to encourage multifamily housing throughout the city. Again, in 2018, the Making Missoula Home report by the Missoula Organization of Realtors led to the same conclusions.

But a city steering committee that convened the same year rejected the recommendation of pursuing multifamily housing. The group cited “concerns over unpredictability and the cost of rezoning.” Members of the steering committee advocated instead for what they felt were “more effective ways” to address the problem of housing affordability.

Consequently, A Place to Call Home in 2019 laid out a series of alternative recommendations, many of which have gone into place in Missoula, like creating the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and legalizing Accessory Dwelling Units across the city.

Still, the need for multifamily housing remains.

Tenenbaum cited a 2021 presentation to the state Legislature by the Pew Charitable Trust that repeated the multifamily housing mantra.

“It really just emphasizes the same problems that were identified by city staff prior and the same recommendations that were identified by city staff,” Tenenbaum told council Wednesday. “You see the same things over and over again.”

Tenenbaum insisted small multifamily housing, “the type of housing that produces the most affordable rents, is the kind that is often prohibited by local zoning.”

Tenenbaum also pointed out real estate investors stand to benefit from constricted markets with little multifamily housing. He envisioned a future where more permissive zoning would lead landlords and property management companies to vie for tenants.

On the for-sale side of the housing market, Hertz identified larger developments as a solution that could encourage affordability. Hertz explained it’s hard to create affordable new construction because of financing challenges, but larger units spread those costs out more effectively.

And, he pointed out, new units can free up lower-priced units, which in turn helps renters move into homeownership, a phenomenon he called the migration chain.

“The new units being built don’t necessarily need to be affordable to create more affordable housing opportunities for people in the market,” said Hertz.

Despite the potential to allow for the suggested developments through Missoula’s code reform process, members of the City Council raised potential problems that could continue to plague housing affordability. Those included capacity in the Planning Office, environmental impacts of the developments and whether the task force’s suggestions — at this time merely recommendations with no legal backing — will have any teeth.