How far is Missoula County COVID-19 peak? Health officials say hard to tell

There's no sure way to predict when COVID-19 cases will peak in the Missoula County, Cindy Farr, the county's incident commander, said Friday.
"The models are great tools but no one model can really give us the exact answer as to when this disease is going to peak here in Missoula or if it's going to come in waves or when all of this is going to eventually be over," said Farr of the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Farr cited that uncertainty, coupled with a shortage of testing supplies the county was expecting this week for its new drive-through clinic, in urging residents to continue practicing social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"I don't want anyone to think that since we’re currently seeing lower numbers than what were originally projected that it’s time for complacency or a sign that this is not a big deal," Farr said. "You just need to look at the other places that either didn't have the chance to put those social distancing measures into place or chose not to, to be able to see where things could have been."
A total of 28 people had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Missoula County as of Friday. Of those, there are six active cases in isolation and 22 recoveries. Additionally, the county is monitoring more than 120 people in quarantine who were close contacts of confirmed cases.
In a Friday briefing, Farr said projected dates for when county and state will peak differ because models use different data and may not account for a second wave of the virus, and because it's difficult to predict human behavior.
"Human behavior is one of the biggest variables in figuring out what that curve is going to look like and human behavior is one of the hardest things to predict," Farr said. "However, it is also one of our best tools in flattening this curve."
Farr said that it's important for residents to continue adhering to social distancing practices now and as we eventually reintroduce activities into our daily lives.
"Some behavior changes will need to be sustained for longer so that we don't have a huge spike in cases when we do start gradually reopening things," Farr said.
Farr also noted that the Missoula City-County Health Department is dealing with a shortage of supplies for its new drive-through clinic after 3,000 new test kits the county was expecting this week were put on back order. The health department opened the drive-through clinic with enough supplies to sample about 200 people. However, Farr told the Missoulian that they are unsure when they'll get more supplies and are now "searching out any avenue that we possibly can to get more supplies."
Farr told the Missoulian that they are not slowing down testing at the drive-through site, but they may have to close it if they run out of supplies. Farr said that closure would not affect other testing sites in Missoula that are run by health care providers.
Farr also clarified the county's shortage of testing supplies comprises mainly nasal swabs and vials. Those are different from lab testing supplies; on Thursday, the state said it had plenty of those supplies.
"Even if the state lab has what they need to process the samples, we’re still having a hard time getting the supplies that we need to collect the samples in the first place," Farr said.
Although the number of active cases is currently low in Missoula, Farr warned "the potential for high numbers and spread is very much there" if residents don't continue to follow measures to slow the spread.
"I think people are under the impression that we don't have a lot of cases and that means that we don't have the potential for a lot of spread in Missoula County and that this is almost over," Farr said. "We have low numbers because we have taken measures to manage the spread and the limit this from getting worse."
Farr pointed out that the county's recent positive cases were from community spread, which means they cannot be attributed to travel or close contact with someone who tested positive.
“What that tells me is that there are probably other cases out there that we don't know about," Farr said.
