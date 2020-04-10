How far is Missoula County COVID-19 peak? Health officials say hard to tell

In a Friday briefing, Farr said projected dates for when county and state will peak differ because models use different data and may not account for a second wave of the virus, and because it's difficult to predict human behavior.

"Human behavior is one of the biggest variables in figuring out what that curve is going to look like and human behavior is one of the hardest things to predict," Farr said. "However, it is also one of our best tools in flattening this curve."

Farr said that it's important for residents to continue adhering to social distancing practices now and as we eventually reintroduce activities into our daily lives.

"Some behavior changes will need to be sustained for longer so that we don't have a huge spike in cases when we do start gradually reopening things," Farr said.

Farr also noted that the Missoula City-County Health Department is dealing with a shortage of supplies for its new drive-through clinic after 3,000 new test kits the county was expecting this week were put on back order. The health department opened the drive-through clinic with enough supplies to sample about 200 people. However, Farr told the Missoulian that they are unsure when they'll get more supplies and are now "searching out any avenue that we possibly can to get more supplies."