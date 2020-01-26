Missoula has seen more than $1 billion worth of public and private projects developed since 2013, an unprecedented expansion that's causing growing pains for many as the city struggles with a severe lack of affordable housing, rising property tax bills and a workforce shortage. The building boom has been good to some but not as good for others, so city leaders will be on the hook to make sure Missoula grows in a way that benefits everyone on the socioeconomic ladder.
The Missoulian asked several elected officials and other community leaders the following questions to gauge their vision for the future:
1. What are the three most important things Missoula needs to do today to plan for growth so that all residents benefit?
2. What do you want Missoula to look like in 20 years?
Here are the answers:
Eran Pehan, Missoula housing and community development director:
- We must encourage equitable growth in neighborhoods. Neighborhoods have unique needs, and as we grow as a community we must develop thoughtfully. Throughout this growth, our neighborhoods should not be asked to experience radical change. Conversely, no neighborhood should be exempt from change, either.
- We have to embrace the collaborative spirit of our community and create stronger public-private partnerships. Local government alone cannot achieve our goals around housing, equity, and inclusion. We need the participation of our developers, nonprofits, financial institutions, housing advocates, and community members as we strive to make Missoula a place everyone can call home.
- We need to adapt our land use policies to allow for and encourage the construction of different housing types. By encouraging walkable neighborhoods with all types of homes, we can create a range of housing opportunities and choices that lead to affordability.
Missoula is a community defined by its open-minded values and its quality of life. It’s also a community struggling to stay equitable amid rapid development and a growing wage divide. In the next 20 years, I want Missoula to be a diverse and welcoming place of opportunity. To ensure that, we have to work harder to balance our values around development. We have to provide access to opportunity through education, training, and apprenticeship programs. We have to create more public spaces that provide connection and welcome everyone in our community. We have to ensure people make a living wage that prevents them from having to choose between food or a home. These are big challenges that must be met for Missoula to maintain our identity. Thankfully, our community is up to the challenge.
John Engen, Missoula Mayor:
- We need to build on the solid planning foundation we’ve established over the last decade. We have a growth policy, transportation policy, zoning code, design guidelines and master plans that mostly align, but we need to refine those plans to ensure that they work together to produce the outcomes we desire and look at what those plans are producing.
- We need to modernize our zoning code, in particular, which is a far cry better than our old code, but is still not producing the desired result. We’re already reviewing our subdivision and townhome-exemption rules.
- We need to invest in affordable housing, because the market isn’t going to meet the demand.
Missoula will still be a “place” 20 years from now, different, for sure, but vibrant, safe, clean and comfortable for everyone. We’re doing everything we can to ensure that no one is left behind, that we’re engaging in the work our state and federal partners used to do to ensure that folks are fed, housed, have meaningful work, access to health care — including mental-health services — education, transportation and a community that supports all that.
Jesse Ramos, Missoula City Council member:
- The first thing I think we need to do is stop the (Tax Increment Financing) subsidies entirely. TIF is subsidizing these businesses where we give $3.6 million to the Mercantile, $1.8 million to the Marriott, $6.9 million to Southgate Mall, all of that money is being stripped away from the tax base so everybody’s taxes are going up because of that. So that brings people in here that are happy to pay those higher taxes. They buy a little old lady’s house who can no longer afford her property tax bill. We need to take much larger distributions every year from all the (urban renewal) districts. We need to claw it back from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and start giving it to the county, the schools, the police, the fire, the infrastructure. The money’s there. Obviously, we need to leave enough in those districts to service the debt, but above and beyond that, no more new projects, for the love of God. We have potholes to fill, we have police that are understaffed and we have schools that are underfunded. Stop with the new projects.
- Another thing we need to address is affordable housing prices for sure. We’re never going to be able to attract large businesses here if the average cost of housing is $350,000 [the median home sales price in Missoula went over $305,000 in 2019] because affordable housing is where jobs go to sleep at night. Nobody’s going to want to come to Missoula with their big companies if their employees can’t afford a place to live. What we need to do is start looking at a lot of these regulations. We have developers right now that are paying $30,000-$50,000 a house in subdivision and (Townhome Exemption Developments) right now, not to mention property taxes on top of that. Every regulation and every additional tax we put on developers and businesses is not paid for by developers and businesses, it’s paid for by customers. Every time we raise development fees every single year like we do, that’s an added tax to the homebuyer.
- We need less government in Missoula. Right now the city is one of the largest employers in Missoula County, if not the largest. So many people in Missoula are paying for other people’s wages that they can hardly afford to take care of their own family. We need to stop hiring more and more people. If we hire a city employee that’s 30 years old, we’re hiring them for another 60 years because we’re paying out benefits and funding pensions. Need to start subcontracting out to other businesses in Missoula and making sure there’s some competition so the businesses are competing for lower prices.
- I want it to be a city for everybody. I want it to be a good old mountain town that everybody loves. I do not want it to be a Boulder, Colorado, or a Whitefish or some tourist destination where basically rich people come here two or three times a year and look at everybody else in Missoula as their servants to do what they want. I want us to be a vibrant economy where we stand on our own two feet. Don’t have to rely on the rich to keep us afloat. I want us to start making things again, coming up with breadwinner jobs, manufacturing jobs, trades and labor and construction. That sort of stuff. I do not want us to be a country club for the rich.
Gwen Jones, Missoula City Council member:
- For green field development, comprehensive planning, such as the Mullan Road plan that is unfolding now. Missoula will continue to grow … well-planned new areas can create better traffic flow for connectivity, can create different levels of density so that many price points and income levels are accommodated, and also include some level of commercial that helps to create community and also less need to run errands across town, as opposed to within one's neighborhood. For infill development, crafting it to the degree it can contribute to the character of the neighborhood, via buffering, stair-stepping heights, density and design. Frankly, we do not have these tools in our toolbox, and we should work on adding or updating zoning techniques and tools so we can handle this changing world we are faced with.
- Implementing our Housing Policy recommendations, so that we target building specific numbers of affordable housing each year, using whatever tools are at our disposal, such as city-owned land or MRA to make the financial equation work outside of market forces. At the same time we can continue to keep our eyes on what is working and what isn’t. The key is making sure we are seeing success with what we are doing and then continuing to look for solutions.
- Continue to create connectivity for all mode splits … trails, sidewalks, bike lanes, increased bus service and well-designed roads, so that our community functions well and we are able to build more densely with our focus inward policy yet still move around town. Having alternative transportation benefits all residents, no matter the income level, and benefits our environment, which again impacts all residents. This means making it attractive for people to use alternate types of transportation — at some point we will need to start to think about prioritizing these options. We do a good job now but this will absolutely have to get better in order for us to have development we can afford and that is attractive and community-building. Again, newer development inside of our existing infrastructure system is always going to be more affordable than far-flung low-density development. We will always have low-density development but the fact is that it is expensive to serve and dependent on auto-oriented infrastructure.
- My answers above really dictate what my vision of Missoula will look like in 20 years … more dense development, good connectivity, character preserved in existing neighborhoods while also accommodating change and more dense infill. But I would add that I hope our historic buildings are preserved and continue to add texture to our city, and I also hope that our urban forest is robust, creating a beautiful canopy that shades us, beautifies our city, and helps to foster a a healthy, welcoming environment for all. Missoula is growing, and all demographic forecasts are that Missoula will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, averaging 1.5% to 2% per year. Accordingly, to not plan for and accommodate growth will, in and of itself, inherently change the nature of Missoula — if we do not build more housing, our current housing stock prices will accelerate far faster than we can imagine. But on the other hand, if we are not thoughtful about how and where we build housing stock, we create a built environment that does not contribute to our beautiful city, but detracts from it. Additionally, we need to change the way we think about our housing in our city … prices for land, labor and materials make it too expensive to do things the way we once did when these things were cheap. Climate change is also a huge factor to take into consideration now, not only how we build, but where we build, to facilitate transportation. We need to be developing in ways that let us use less energy to get around and to be healthier as we do it. It just takes a little more thinking when we plan, but we can do that. By doing all of these things, we can keep expenses in check, while also contributing to our quality of life in Missoula, via livability.
Rob Watson, Missoula County Public Schools District superintendent:
- When planning for future neighborhoods, consider possible locations for future schools sites. For a number of reasons, it is beneficial to have K-5 schools located in neighborhoods with young kids and families. It encourages walking/biking and can help reduce traffic.
- When planning for future educational models, consider creating comprehensive programs at all schools. A comprehensive program at every school will offer opportunity and access to a high-quality education for all children, no matter where they reside in Missoula.
- Participate in future planning opportunities. In January 2020, MCPS will launch a new strategic planning process that will help guide the direction of our district for the next decade. The success of our strategic plan will directly depend on getting input from a variety of community stakeholders. All Missoula residents are encouraged to participate in the process and provide input. We will be launching a community input survey in January.
- It would be my hope that all children have access to rich and comprehensive learning opportunities in our public schools, regardless of their individual circumstances and abilities. It would also be my hope that we have a seamless transition between our schools and our community. Students will leave our schools with the skills necessary to be successful, either in college and/or the workforce. A seamless transition means that our education system has adapted to help graduates meet the skills identified by our community.
Josh Slotnick, Missoula County Commissioner:
- We have some serious planning chores in front of us. Right now this means redoing our zoning code, infusing that code with our values, and implementing it such that we have accounted for affordable housing, transportation, resource protection, place-making and economic development (creating the amenities that inspire people to live here), climate resiliency and our carbon footprint.
- Twenty years from now, our rural areas should maintain easy access to public land and be vibrant, beautiful and ecologically and economically healthy. This means they are places in their own right, not just bedroom communities for Missoula.
