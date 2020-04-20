How Missoula grows: Two leaders have their say

Editor's note: These responses were submitted before the coronavirus pandemic.
Missoula has seen more than $1 billion worth of public and private projects developed since 2013, an unprecedented expansion that's causing growing pains for many as the city struggles with a severe lack of affordable housing, rising property tax bills and a workforce shortage. The building boom has been good to some but not as good for others, so city leaders will be on the hook to make sure Missoula grows in a way that benefits everyone on the socioeconomic ladder.
The Missoulian asked several elected officials and other community leaders the following questions to gauge their vision for the future:
1. What are the three most important things Missoula needs to do today to plan for growth so that all residents benefit?
2. What do you want Missoula to look like in 20 years?
Here are the answers:
Amy Shattuck, Principal, Lewis and Clark Elementary School:
1. Three important considerations for future growth need to revolve around community involvement and input, neighborhoods and schools, and preserving while improving what is best about our community of Missoula.
The reason our community continues to grow is directly related to these three important components:
- Making sure we have the right people at the table to help develop this plan is essential. Input from a comprehensive group that includes representation from a variety of stakeholders, including the education community, is needed.
- Neighborhood redevelopment and future development need to continue to have strong schools as their community center point. We have excellent educational institutions in Missoula and surrounding areas. Schools need to continue to provide a comprehensive education that prepare all of our students for a bright future in our community and abroad.
- Preserving what makes Missoula so special is always a lens we need to look through. We are lucky to have the open space and recreational opportunities at our fingertips in Missoula. Preserving and improving this way of life is essential as we move forward.
2. I want Missoula to be a place where opportunities are endless. Where we support our community members from sunset to sundown. Where we continue to have strong, safe and vibrant neighborhoods that have schools as their community hub. Where all our kids receive an excellent education that takes them where they want to go and beyond. And where we are still able to enjoy the open spaces that surround our amazing and beautiful community of Missoula.
Missoula Food Bank executive director Aaron Brock:
1. We need to make plans that take into account the pressures that Missoulians are feeling today. The hardship for working-class families in accessing housing they can afford will continue to be a community challenge — one that I think we can meet with ingenuity.
Designing our city and our policies to be anti-racist and LGBTQ2S+ allied should be a priority — Missoula is good at talking about inclusivity and I think we can be deliberate in making policies that work to close equity gaps. Today, one in five people in the City of Missoula experiences food insecurity sometime throughout their year. We envision a future where that number is smaller, and to get there, we have to address inequities.
We must also address wages. Folks coming through our doors are holding down two and three jobs and still not making it. It’s hard to envision smart growth without addressing the wage issues that many people are struggling with today.
2. Borrowing from our organizational vision statement: Missoula Food Bank & Community Center envisions a community that embraces food justice, where everyone is food secure and everyone can afford their basic needs.
This story appears in Vol. 1 Issue 2 of Missoula Business, a publication that reports on emerging trends and goes beyond the numbers to look at the insights and drive of the people leading Missoula forward. Find the second issue inserted in the Sunday print Missoulian and soon in the e-edition, and read the stories on Missoulian.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.