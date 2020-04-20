How Missoula grows: Two leaders have their say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: These responses were submitted before the coronavirus pandemic.

Missoula has seen more than $1 billion worth of public and private projects developed since 2013, an unprecedented expansion that's causing growing pains for many as the city struggles with a severe lack of affordable housing, rising property tax bills and a workforce shortage. The building boom has been good to some but not as good for others, so city leaders will be on the hook to make sure Missoula grows in a way that benefits everyone on the socioeconomic ladder.

The Missoulian asked several elected officials and other community leaders the following questions to gauge their vision for the future:

1. What are the three most important things Missoula needs to do today to plan for growth so that all residents benefit?

2. What do you want Missoula to look like in 20 years?

Here are the answers:

Amy Shattuck, Principal, Lewis and Clark Elementary School:

1. Three important considerations for future growth need to revolve around community involvement and input, neighborhoods and schools, and preserving while improving what is best about our community of Missoula.