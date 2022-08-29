How to build a teacher: Superintendents scramble amid staff shortages

Five weeks before classes started at the Frenchtown School District, Superintendent Les Meyer received the first applicant for an industrial arts teaching position – a job that had been advertised since at least March.

Meyer ended up filling the position with someone who had years of experience working in the industry – but no experience in the classroom – and they were officially hired by the school board the day before school started.

The last-minute hiring didn’t end there.

As the first day of school approached, the number of students enrolled in Frenchtown's kindergarten unexpectedly swelled and the district needed to hire an additional teacher. Meyer had an interview with a potential candidate scheduled Friday with kindergarten classes slated to begin the following Tuesday.

At one point, a lack of applicants for teaching positions in a school district like Frenchtown would have been unheard of.

“I think that’s really a sign of the times,” Meyer said. “Because our location, I think, is ideal from a recruitment standpoint, even a retention standpoint.”

While the teacher shortage has grown into a nationwide issue recently, it’s nothing new in Montana. Its effects have only been exacerbated when it comes to smaller, more rural school districts.

Among the myriad of reasons for school staffing shortages across the state, administrators, teachers and educational stakeholders all agree that the issue of pay cannot be overlooked. On average, Montana pays its starting teachers less than any other state, nearly $8,000 less than the national average.

Emergency authorizations

In Montana’s far northeast corner, Plentywood School District Superintendent Rob Pedersen attempted to catch his breath on the first day of school Wednesday after facing a huge hiring challenge over the summer.

An unprecedented 16 teachers left their positions with the district at the end of last school year, in a district that normally employs anywhere between 65 to 70 people as teachers, administrators, kitchen staff, custodians and more.

“It was definitely the most hectic ever, probably in the history of our school I’m guessing,” Pedersen said. “This is my fourth go-around of doing it and it’s definitely the most challenging to me. I don’t think we’ve ever had as many people leave our district.”

Some employees who were paraprofessionals the year before stepped into teaching positions on provisional licenses this school year, meaning they are in the process of gaining the necessary qualifications to be a certified teacher. Others came through emergency authorization, which allows a district to employ a person without a teaching license after exhausting all possibilities for hiring.

The U.S. Department of Education found that a quarter of teachers and principals in Montana served in more than one position during the 2016-2017 school year, and rural communities generally saw higher rates of employees doubling up on responsibilities.

“You’re constantly working on this,” Pedersen said. “Making phone calls and trying to recruit and then it was just people on your own staff that you were trying to move around like chess pieces.”

“You don’t just clock out at 5 and go home and turn your brain off and then restart it when you show up the next morning,” he continued. “It’s something that’s constantly weighing on your mind and trying to figure out how to put this puzzle together.”

By the first day of school, all but two classroom positions in Plentywood had been filled. Even so, the district was short 22 fewer employees than it had the previous school year, which is about a third of its usual staff. These positions include custodians, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and other hourly paid positions as well as teachers and administrators.

Hiring teachers and other district staff can be a challenge given the town's remote location, about 15 miles south of the Canadian border and 25 miles west of North Dakota.

“You come to Plentywood for a specific reason,” Pedersen said. “It’s not near any metropolitan area. We’re not on an interstate, we’re just small, rural and agriculture is the main focus of the economy.”

Plentywood is also hard-pressed to fill hourly positions, such as paraprofessionals, custodians and kitchen staff. When the district could only fill one of its five custodial positions last year, teachers picked up a few extra hours pay after class to empty garbage and clean the school.

This year, the district pieced together its bus routes entirely with substitute drivers, meaning there’s no back-up if someone calls in sick or takes time away and parents would need to find an alternative way to get their children to school.

“For a superintendent at least, it’s as big a headache as the teaching situation is too,” Pedersen said.

Larger districts feel the pinch

While larger school districts in Montana’s urban cities don't face the same degree of difficulty when it comes to hiring teachers, it’s become a challenge to recruit hourly staff.

Hiring staff for positions like substitutes, bus drivers, kitchen cooks and custodians became increasingly difficult during the COVID pandemic, said Dave Rott, the executive director of human resources and labor relations at Missoula County Public Schools.

One of the hardest hit areas for MCPS in particular is substitute teachers. Prior to the pandemic, there were over 200 people on the district’s substitute roster.

“Over the last two years that number has dropped precipitously,” Rott said. At a board meeting in August, Rott noted that there were only about 100 people the district could call as substitute teachers last school year.

Nearly 9,000 students attend school at the Missoula district, which employs over 500 certified staff members such as teachers, counselors and administrators.

The MCPS school board recently approved pay increases for many hourly positions with substitute teachers seeing some of the steepest gains. Earlier this year, the district added an annual stipend for special education teachers in an effort to better recruit and retain them.

The $2 increase moved substitute teachers to $14.50 an hour, which still struggles to compete with local fast food restaurants like McDonalds that offer up to $16 an hour.

Superintendents and hiring administrators in districts across the state agree that the number of applicants for teaching positions has been shrinking in recent years. While schools in Missoula aren’t struggling to fill classroom positions, they’re seeing applicant pools dry up too.

“We may only get one or two applicants for positions that five years ago would have gotten six or seven or more applicants,” Rott said.

Combating shortages

When a teaching position in music, foreign language or family and consumer science is vacant, many superintendents hold their breath when it comes to expecting applicants.

“All positions are becoming troublesome, there’s no doubt about that,” said Matt Genger, the superintendent of Malta Public Schools. “The applicants just aren’t there.”

As a result, their districts have had to shift what electives they offer and how by connecting students with courses through the Montana Digital Academy, which partners with public schools across the state to offer middle school and high school classes online.

About seven years ago, Shelby Public Schools decided to expand their teacher applicant pool to an international scale and became one of the first districts in the state to hire teachers from the Philippines.

The international teachers are able to teach in Montana and iron out the necessary certifications through programs like Foreign Cultural Exchange Consultants, which seeks to place teachers in positions across the United States that are difficult to fill.

“I can’t advocate enough for how well that program has worked for us because when we first did it there was some nervousness around my school board,” said superintendent Elliot Crump. “But it has been a fantastic program.”

The Filipino teachers can work in the United States for up to five years through the program, but were granted a one-year extension during the pandemic.

While these teachers aren’t able to make life-long careers working in Shelby, Crump is pleased to have some staffing gaps filled.

“Teacher longevity is not the same thing that it used to be,” Crump said. “Having a teacher that comes in and works for you for 20-25 years is, based on what I’ve seen, not a reality that I’m living in. When I got somebody for five or six years to come in and work well with my students, I was plum happy and they all did a fantastic job.”

From five to four

In an effort to recruit and retain teachers some school districts in Montana are moving away from five-day school weeks and into four-day weeks. As of March 2022, 175 schools in Montana operated on four-day school weeks out of 825 total schools, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

Next year, Plentywood will join the four-day-week ranks to be competitive when it comes to hiring.

“We’re one of the few holdouts,” Pedersen said. “We just felt that we had no choice but to do that. I don’t think it’s great for education, but it’s something you almost have to do in a way if you want to compete.”

Despite administrators best efforts to recruit and retain teachers, the issue of low teacher pay in Montana continues to be a difficult hurdle to overcome.

The average starting salary for a teacher in Montana was $32,871 during the 2019-2020 school year, according to an analysis by the Learning Policy Institute. On average, Idaho starts its teachers at $38,015. North Dakota's teachers open at $40,106 and Wyoming's at $46,558.

Regardless of low pay, most teachers in Montana indicated that they were generally satisfied with teaching at their current district, according to a 2019 Montana educator survey by Montana State University. However, fewer than half of those responded that they were satisfied with their salary and benefits packages.

Just under half of funding for public schools in Montana comes from the state.

“This is a crisis in my book,” Plentywood's Pedersen said. "In our state, this is a crisis. Yes it’s happening nationwide, but we are even worse off because of how we compete financially with other states.”