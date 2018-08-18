The show-stopping Howe Ridge fire grew about 500 acres Friday night to top the 4,000-acre mark Saturday.
"It's moving slowly, but it is moving," said Brian Haines, public information officer with the southwest area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2.
Glacier National Park's Howe Ridge blaze prompted officials to shut down the Lake McDonald Lodge on Friday through the rest of the 2018 season. Going-to-the-Sun Road is also closed between Apgar and Logan Pass, and guided horseback rides and boat tours are also off the table.
The Howe Ridge fire gained ground to the south and west Friday night over dead and down forest fuels, primarily those left behind by the 2003 Robert fire. It grew Friday night from 3,600 acres to 4,100.
Haines said crews are working to keep the fire from moving east with sprinkler systems going into place around structures on North Lake McDonald Road.
"The idea is to try to minimize that fire spread from going to Going-to-the-Sun Road," he said.
Earlier this week, the fire nearly trapped camper Justin Bilton and his father, who were camping near Lake McDonald and attempted to drive out when the fire approached.
"My 70-year-old dad and I were stuck at a trailhead at the end of a dead-end road near Lake Macdonald in West Glacier, MT," Bilton wrote in a post that accompanied his video on YouTube, which showed flames licking at the sides of the road, and embers raining down upon the car. "The wildifre [sic] was between us and the only way out. After we reached the downed, burning tree seen at the end of the video, I had to reverse all the way back to the trailhead, where we were lucky to flag down a boat. We were rescued by two park employees and taken to safety. The car burned in the fire."
Isolated thunderstorms were forecast for late Saturday. Those storms could kick up winds that would increase fire behavior.
"We're just keeping an eye on that, just to see what happens," Haines said.
Smoke has been troubling for fire crews' air support: smoke billowing from the fire held air support from dropping any water of the blaze Friday. Haines said the skies had slightly cleared by the following day, although no air support was underway Saturday afternoon.
The Whale Butte fire, burning in the Flathead National Forest near Polebridge, has spurred National Park Service officials to issue an evacuation warning for landowners and visitors in all park areas north of the Bowman Lake Road junction with Inside North Fork road.
A community meeting focused on the Whale Butte, Howe Ridge, Coal Ridge and Paola Ridge fires is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Sondreson Community Hall near Whale Creek.
The Davis fire 10 miles northwest of Yaak had garnered 184 fire personnel including three hand crews, one helicopter, three engines, a dozer, a skidgeon, eight water tenders and one masticator by Friday as hot spots on the fire's edge became more active. The fire's acreage remained listed at 5,724 acres on Saturday. The fire is 5 percent contained.
In southwest Montana, the 1,989-acre Beaver Creek fire 18 miles northwest of Wisdom is 8 percent contained. The area was forecast for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. The fire is burning next to the Meyers fire site from 2017 and the Mussigbrod from 2000. Crews are currently constructing contingency lines around the area.