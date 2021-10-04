Hub of the neighborhood: Westside Park, Lowell Elementary nearing fundraising goal

In the heart of the Westside neighborhood, a collaborative effort to upgrade and transform a popular park has nearly reached its fundraising goal.
Nearly all of the $2.8 million the Westside Park Project will cost has been raised, which includes a $1 million gift from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation (announced over the weekend) and a $472,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant (announced last week).
It is the first time a LWCF grant has been used for a city park project since the 1960s, according to Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler.
“To me, this is a good example of where you make equity investments in partnership and collaboration to give equal opportunity for success for all people in our community,” Gaukler said.
Adjacent to Lowell School and owned by Missoula County Public Schools, Westside Park is busy on most days. Children from the school, as well as parents and day care programs, use the greenspace that’s nestled among trees and houses in the residential neighborhood. The wood towers and play structure were built by Missoulians who resided in the area in 1989.
Soon it will be replaced with new equipment as part of an ambitious upgrade that kicked off in 2018.
The city and school district have been collaborating on the project since, which includes plans to use Lowell Elementary as what Gaukler referred to as a “neighborhood center" — the first of its type in Missoula.
The location already offers an after-school food bank, and the city and MCPS say the facility could host other offerings like yoga classes or continued adult education.
“(The neighborhood center) is really about making this a hub for the community where we are open from 8 in the morning until 10 at night, with educational opportunities not just for kids, but for families,” said Barbara Frank, principal of Lowell Elementary.
“Mental health support, access to services … we’re now going to have evening programming for families and youth," she said. "We want to add job skills, training, tax advice, anything that you need, we want to have it here so that ... we can really lift this community.”
The large gift from the Washington Foundation was officially announced at the Westside-Northside Block Party on Saturday. The donation was one of the final pieces to meet the project’s fundraising goals.
The Giuliani family, the Sunderland Foundation, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, First Security Bank and others also donated large sums of money to the project.
Missoula learned last week it would get the federal LWCF money after a long grant process — the application itself is over 100 pages long. In order to apply for the grant, the MCPS Board of Trustees had to agree to keep the park in outdoor recreation for “perpetuity,” Gaukler said.
“It’s a really big decision on the part of the trustees," Gaukler said. "The LWCF is often driven by the state comprehensive outdoor recreation program and I think we’re able to tick off a lot of boxes on that, it’s multi-inter-generational, it is focused on youth. It is a grant that we look through a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion and this is one of our most diverse communities … and it is an investment in kids and families and an opportunity to play and connect with the outdoors.”
At the event Saturday, City Councilor Bryan von Lossberg and fellow Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West, who is a Lowell Elementary parent, were recognized as major contributors to the effort.
Von Lossberg said he got emotional when the project was first brought to committee, illustrating just how much the area means to the folks who live there.
“It’s just an amazing thing to watch and continue to watch and it has moved forward because of the will and vision and partnerships to build it, create it and make it happen,” von Lossberg said on Saturday to the block party crowd.
Renovations have already begun at the park, with the first part of the project already complete. That includes closing off a separate playground specifically for Lowell students.
Nathan McLeod, a Missoula Parks & Trails design/development specialist, said the Parks Department collaborated with 300 children from Lowell Elementary who took a field trip to several different parks across the city to pick and choose what they wanted. Parks staff noted what the kids seemed to like best and used that to develop an idea of what types of equipment would be put in at Westside Park.
“We created this menu for a playground, that was kind of a cool, tangible experience for the kids. It was kind of like selecting a meal at a restaurant,” McLeod explained. “The main course was like a big net climber in the tower with the slides, and then the appetizers were like spinny chairs and some of the smaller features.
“So they actually selected the playground based on equipment that we kind of pre-selected based on what we saw on the field trip. They got so excited.”
Upgraded multi-sports courts will be added, as well as swings, a “discovery forest” with things such as a balance log and small climbing boulder, as well as a tower-type structure. In addition, there will be irrigation upgrades and other fixes around the park.
Construction is set for next year, with a rough timeline of having the project done by fall of next year.
When finished, the project will look to uplift the relatively low-income neighborhood, which Gaukler said is part of the department’s goals of inclusivity and crime prevention through environmental design.
And, of course, the project is deeply meaningful to those who call the neighborhood home.
“I think that this school is the heart of this community,” Frank said. “I mean, this is the beginning of what it can become — a place where we can all enjoy being … we want this to be the hub of the community.”
