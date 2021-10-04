Hub of the neighborhood: Westside Park, Lowell Elementary nearing fundraising goal

“It’s a really big decision on the part of the trustees," Gaukler said. "The LWCF is often driven by the state comprehensive outdoor recreation program and I think we’re able to tick off a lot of boxes on that, it’s multi-inter-generational, it is focused on youth. It is a grant that we look through a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion and this is one of our most diverse communities … and it is an investment in kids and families and an opportunity to play and connect with the outdoors.”

At the event Saturday, City Councilor Bryan von Lossberg and fellow Ward 1 Councilor Heidi West, who is a Lowell Elementary parent, were recognized as major contributors to the effort.

Von Lossberg said he got emotional when the project was first brought to committee, illustrating just how much the area means to the folks who live there.

“It’s just an amazing thing to watch and continue to watch and it has moved forward because of the will and vision and partnerships to build it, create it and make it happen,” von Lossberg said on Saturday to the block party crowd.

Renovations have already begun at the park, with the first part of the project already complete. That includes closing off a separate playground specifically for Lowell students.