Hufford makes case as next College of Humanities and Sciences Dean

The latest finalist for dean of the University of Montana’s College of Humanities and Sciences identified recruiting students as one of his top priorities if selected.
“I think we have a critical goal here with student recruitment, and that's to achieve sustainable numbers of students in our majors for strong, healthy academic programs” said Larry Hufford, a longtime faculty member and administrator at Washington State University, and one of four finalists seeking to head the College full-time.
During the question-and-answer session, Hufford said he did not have a specific number of students in mind for sustainable enrollment, but he did have a clear sense of student numbers and class sizes at WSU.
“When I served as interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at WSU, I knew what the enrollments were in every course ... I went through them and I worked with chairs and directors to talk about those courses and our planning and how faculty were assigned to those courses,” Hufford said.
The liberal arts-focused College of Humanities and Sciences is UM’s largest and has struggled with enrollment along with the broader campus. Dean Chris Comer stepped down in August 2018, and Jenny McNulty has since held the role on an interim basis. On Thursday, Hufford gave the second of four finalist presentations.
A botanist by training, Hufford has worked at Washington State University since 1993, both as a professor and an administrator. He served as its interim dean from January through July of 2018.
The challenge UM faces in recruiting and retaining students, he said, “calls attention to the need for us to have a distinctive curriculum and a very strong pedagogy for UM to stand out.” At Washington State, he said that he had held exit interviews with graduating seniors to improve their experiences, and would like to continue that practice at UM. Other ideas he shared for improving pedagogy included introducing opportunities for “tea with the Dean,” “take the Dean to class,” and what he called "basket weaving," or merging courses from different disciplines into study programs centered on common themes such as food, water and sustainability.
“My interest in this position really stems from my desire to work across disciplines,” he told the audience of about 50. “I’ve been pretty undisciplined throughout my career.”
During the question-and-answer session, he acknowledged that “funding has declined and that especially in environments that enrollment has declined, and you are tuition dependent, there has to be a way of meeting your budget restrictions, and here that's obviously resulted in some cutbacks on hiring and losses of structural faculty. This is not an easy problem to solve.”
Afterwards, history professor John Englin voiced concern about the College’s control of funding for faculty, and hope that the next dean could strengthen it.
“An effective dean, from my perspective, is going to be somebody who can go to the central administration and get some of this autonomy back,” he said.
The next candidates to present will be Judy Ledgerwood on Tuesday, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by interim Dean McNulty on Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. Both will take place in the University Center Theater. Velmer Burton, who currently serves as senior vice chancellor for university strategy and performance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, interviewed earlier this week.
To view the candidates’ curricula vitae and letters of interest and submit feedback, visit umt.edu/provost/hiring/chsdean/default.php.