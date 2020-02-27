Hufford makes case as next College of Humanities and Sciences Dean

A botanist by training, Hufford has worked at Washington State University since 1993, both as a professor and an administrator. He served as its interim dean from January through July of 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The challenge UM faces in recruiting and retaining students, he said, “calls attention to the need for us to have a distinctive curriculum and a very strong pedagogy for UM to stand out.” At Washington State, he said that he had held exit interviews with graduating seniors to improve their experiences, and would like to continue that practice at UM. Other ideas he shared for improving pedagogy included introducing opportunities for “tea with the Dean,” “take the Dean to class,” and what he called "basket weaving," or merging courses from different disciplines into study programs centered on common themes such as food, water and sustainability.

“My interest in this position really stems from my desire to work across disciplines,” he told the audience of about 50. “I’ve been pretty undisciplined throughout my career.”