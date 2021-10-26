Huge affordable housing project in Missoula delayed by rising construction costs

The skyrocketing costs of construction materials and labor are causing delays and uncertainty for the planned development of what eventually will be the largest affordable homeownership project in Montana history in Missoula’s Northside neighborhood.

However, progress is being made on designs and the entire initiative is still moving forward at a steady pace.

Called the Scott Street development, the project calls for at least 70 permanently affordable Community Land Trust homes, along with a childcare facility, retail buildings and a large green space.

A local development team, Ravara Development, has purchased a 6-acre parcel that’s currently empty north of the train tracks on Scott Street. They gave an update on their plans last week to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which has contributed $226,160 in tax increment financing to pay for planning efforts on the site.

“We would all like to see this happen yesterday, because demand and desire for housing is there,” said Dawn McGee, the CEO of Ravara. “But the likelihood is there that it’s going to be another 24 months before this begins to come to fruition.”

The cost of building, along with getting the property a different zoning designation, has led to delays, she said.

“There are levels of frustration,” McGee said. “We’ve been told by everybody that nobody’s got the bandwidth to even start thinking about talking about putting pen to paper on more (construction) drawings until January. And the timelines we’re getting by the people responsible for drawing these up are more extensive than we’d like to see.”

It’s a “horrible environment to find contractors or even materials” right now based on the preliminary numbers they’re getting from contractors, she said.

Her colleague Kiah Hockstetler agreed.

“We all know the cost of construction has substantially gone through the roof, both from materials as well as subcontractors,” he said.

Melanie Brock and Nancy Moe, both members of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board, want to know whether any of the units would have solar panels or if the site could be powered by geothermal energy.

“There’s not a lot of wiggle room for doing all the things we would love to do, quite honestly,” McGee replied.

Hockstetler said the team will make every effort to ensure the units are built in such a way that the owners can have renewable energy systems installed. For example, townhomes will have conduits pre-run so walls won’t have to get torn into later.

Right now, plans call for 42 townhomes and 36 condos, all of which would be permanently affordable. The homes are meant to be sold to people making between 100% and 120% of area median income. There’s no telling what that number will be in two or three years, but the initial goal is to sell the units for between $250,000 and $340,000. The median sales price of all homes sold in the Missoula urban area from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30 of 2021 was $445,000.

“To deliver these in this market where we’re pushing right up against the cost limits of between 100% and 120% of area median income ... we’re working as hard as we can to change that building cost,” Hockstetler explained.

Another portion of the property would have market-rate homes.

The team is trying to maximize density while maintaining open space and parking, McGee said. Right now, they’re planning on an underground parking structure in order to have a large open green space. Some of the townhomes on Scott Street will be live/work spaces, she noted, so people could have small hair studios in them, for example.

“We’re charged by the city with building 70 units on three acres,” McGee said. “That’s pretty hard to do in a way that’s successful and still has a feeling of spaciousness. I’m proud of what we’ve come up with.”

They took a lot of input from the community, and the “central square” green space was deemed important, as was long-lasting construction materials, she said.

Development team member Rob Brewster said it’s a frustrating project because they’re trying to get all the pertinent permits and zoning changes from the city, which is a long and complicated process. Every delay means the project’s timeline gets further out where there’s more uncertainty about what interests rates and labor availability will be.

However, the team is still diligently working on lots of other details. They’ve partnered with the North Missoula Community Development Corporation to provide the housing land trust services for the site. That means that the land underneath each housing unit will not be owned by the property owners, which will allow each unit to be more affordable.

McGee also said they’re working on a way to prevent any of the units from being used as an Airbnb-type rental.

“This is housing for the community, not people who want to come on vacation here,” she said. “There’s a lot of devil in the details.”

