Huge affordable Missoula housing complex needs repair; at risk of sale to investors

Nonprofits around the state are increasingly losing bidding wars for affordable apartment housing complexes when they compete against investors and for-profit developers, and one organization is trying desperately to make sure that doesn’t happen to an aging 161-unit apartment project in Missoula.

In the worst-case scenario, hundreds of people could be left without a home.

Heather McMilin, the project development director for the nonprofit Homeword, told the Missoula city council last week that her organization is applying for a chunk of a very limited amount of highly-sought-after federal low-income housing tax credits for the Creekside Apartments.

They need the credits to make urgently-needed repairs to the complex, which houses 300 people and is located on the Clark Fork River between Missoula and East Missoula. Homeword used a 501(c)3 bond in 2017 to purchase the apartments from a for-profit developer and now the units are rented to those who make 60% or less of Area Median Income.

Montana has been awarded about $29.75 million in federal Housing Tax Credits for 2023, and eight projects across the state are finalists for those credits. However, some will get denied because the total combined amount the applicants are asking for is $51 million in tax credits. Montana has no state housing tax credit program, and a bill to create a program went nowhere in the last Legislature. Homeword is planning on applying for $5.75 million in tax credits to renovate 40 of the units, and the Montana Board of Housing will choose among them and seven other applications this fall.

McMilin said it's no exaggeration to say that hundreds of people could become homeless if they don't get the tax credits.

"If we get to a point where we can't get enough money to do the proper rehab, even if it's a partial rehab and then we plan the additional pieces later, an option for us is to sell it on the open market because the deed restrictions are coming off," she said.

And that's the last thing they want to have to do, she told the council.

"Because in reality, we're looking at 300 people being, I would say, homeless," she said. "And I say that with a straight face because there's no place for them to go. All of our units are full. All the (Missoula Housing Authority's) units are full. Yes, we're building 400 homes, but these particular projects are absolutely critical."

McMilin said Creekside was built cheaply in 1996.

“It was built at the lowest cost per unit that (building) code allowed,” she explained. “All major systems are at the end of their useful life, but it’s critical to preserve the existing homes that people can afford to rent.”

Homeword knew the building was going to need major repairs when it bought the complex, but the organization knew that if the complex was bought by a for-profit investor, rent prices would be jacked up after a few years and people living there with low incomes would have no options. Missoula has experienced surging housing prices since the end of the last recession, as has most of Montana and the United States.

The Creekside Apartments are now falling apart, literally.

“We’re talking about the replacement of siding, roofing, windows and mechanical systems,” McMilin said. “If I ever have to use vinyl siding on a project, just light me on fire. It’s never going to work.”

She said the siding is just peeling off the building, and residents are having to use foil in their windows to keep their apartments from being too drafty.

Before the pandemic, Homeword might have been able to afford to renovate the building without using tax credits.

“But now, costs are so high that we’re looking at $9 million worth of work,” she said. “Unfortunately, all the systems are kind of coming to a crown in which they’re failing at very much the same time over a two- or three-year period.”

If they’re awarded the credits this fall, they could preserve the complex as affordable housing for another 46 years. But in just three years, the apartment might have to be sold on the open market, she said, because provisions that keep it affordable will be expiring.

That’s happening across the state, and nonprofits don’t have the firepower to keep up with out-of-state investors who are snapping up properties amid rising prices.

“Thank goodness we were proactive, the city and Homeword, in 2017 when Creekside became available,” she said. “It was at risk of going to market and we were able to get that bond and borrow as much money as we possibly could to be competitive with market-rate developers and we acquired it and we preserved it.”

Today, under current housing conditions, that might not be possible.

“If this had happened in 2020, if it had happened in the last two years, we would have never competed because what’s happening statewide is these projects that are 30 years old have two to three years of (low-income affordability) compliance left,” she said. “We have gone after six different projects around the state, and so has the Human Resource Defense Council in Bozeman and Blueline (a nonprofit housing developer in Missoula).”

They've been outbid every time because their best offer hasn't been enough.

“We have all competed against our great developers and maxed our debt as far as we could or higher,” she said. “We looked at what projected rents could be, tax credit rents, with our board. And we are short $3 million to $5 million. Because what’s happening is outside investors are buying these properties knowing that they can hold it, take losses for three to five years and then they can take it to market.”

She said Creekside would be in a similar position now if Homeword hadn’t bought it.

“Thank goodness we preserved Creekside when we did," she said. "It was a high cost, but not as high as we are now. And we can take it and fold it back into the program and reinvest in its affordability and the longer deed restrictions."

McMilin said it's extremely important for affordable housing developers to use long-lasting materials instead of building cheaply at first. She also said Montana needs a state housing tax credit.

City council member Amber Sherrill said she's glad Homeword is working on the issue.

"I'm scared that all those people are being displaced and I'm hopeful, that we have all these people in the community working toward making sure that doesn't happen," she said.

