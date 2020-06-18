Huge Missoula affordable housing plan advances

Behan said the city and the partners on the project have designed it in a way to mitigate negative effects on traffic on neighbors. He said the site is ideal because it’s close to a school, parks and Partnership Health Clinic. The Missoula Housing Authority will be managing the site and there will be a complex ownership structure. Lori Davidson, the executive director of the Housing Authority, said there will be lots of oversight and regular maintenance.

“Every tenant who comes in will have to be income qualified,” she said.

The project will be energy efficient, she said, but solar panels were not feasible for financial reasons.

Approximately $760,000 of the TIF is going toward a retaining wall because the site sits next to a hill.

Nate Richmond, the president and CEO of BlueLine Development, is the lead developer of the project and said he and his team are asked why they chose that site.