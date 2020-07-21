Hula classes at University of Montana foster community

It’s been especially important as a way to get outside and active during the pandemic.

“We’d rather be outdoors,” Ahina said. “We find places we can spread out and socially distance from each other.”

Mel Wardlow, a UM alumni, was born and raised in Hawaii before moving to the continental states for school. She reflected Ahina’s views on the importance of getting outside and socializing during these dynamic times.

“Hula is an activity that’s so easy to do outside, and it’s something that allows us to see each other and socialize in a safe way during the pandemic,” she said. “So it’s been a lovely thing to have during this time.”

Wardlow grew up dancing the Hula, and to find it again in a place so far away from home has been special, she said.

“It’s been a very invigorating and nurturing thing to find a Pacific Islander community here in Missoula. Not only for the practice of the dance, which is something that I love, but also just for the community,” she said.

Aside from the social component, the consistency of a routine has been vital for some members.