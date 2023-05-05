Human remains, suspected to be those of a missing Missoula woman, and clothing were found in the Gold Creek area on Thursday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks employees were conducting research in the area when they stumbled on several pieces of women’s clothing. They flagged the location and called 911, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

The researchers knew that Nefataree Bartell, 26, was last seen in the Gold Creek area on Feb. 21, 2023. Bartell was pregnant when she disappeared, according to her friends and family.

Missoula Search and Rescue, who was already in the area looking for Bartell, responded to the flagged location. They found human remains after a short search, according to the press release.

The remains and clothing were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy to determine the person’s official identity and cause of death.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen thanked the county's search and rescue team, who in the last few weeks has been looking for both Bartell and a missing Missoula 18-year-old in the Southside Road area. On Wednesday, a man’s body was pulled from the Clark Fork River in Mineral County. The identity of the male is also pending an autopsy report.

"These folks are volunteers who give their time, not only to conduct search and rescue missions, but to continually train to provide the highest level of service to Missoula County and surrounding areas," Peterson said in the press release. "We also greatly appreciate the attention to detail by Montana FWP employees and their immediate conveyance of information.”