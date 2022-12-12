Human remains recovered in house fire near Polebridge

A house fire near Polebridge on Sunday led to law enforcement discovering human remains, officials reported.

At 6 a.m., Flathead County 911 got a call about a house on fire at 13000 of North Fork Road, just north of Polebridge. Several agencies were sent to the scene, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. The house was completely lost to the blaze.

Law enforcement found human remains inside of the home. Flathead Sheriff's Office Patrol Commander Nic Salois said at this time, authorities think the remains belong to just one person. The evidence was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab to confirm that the remains are only one individual.

The fire was reported by a neighbor, not by a resident of the house. The remains indicate there was at least one person in the building, Salois said. He wasn't sure if any animals were present.

The cause of death and identity of the victim hadn't been released as of Monday. The Flathead County Fire Investigation Team and the Flathead Coroner's Office are continuing an investigation into the incident.