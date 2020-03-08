Humane Society brings on full-time vet, revamps medical program

In a small room in the back corner of the Humane Society of Western Montana last week, Ryan Jette prepped a sedated grey and white female cat for surgery. He shaved an area on the feline’s pink belly and pulled out a syringe.
“This right here is pain medication,” said Jette, the clinic coordinator at the Humane Society, as he administered the medicine. “Pain medication is a new thing. We started using that probably a year ago. Previously it was too expensive.”
Then he pulled out a larger syringe.
“This is the microchip. It’s about the size of a grain of rice,” he said, inserting the chip under the cat’s skin between its shoulder blades, before shouting through an open doorway, “First patient ready. Are you guys ready?”
“Ready in the surgery room,” replied Dr. Cathy Mikesell, the Humane Society’s first full-time veterinarian. Dressed in scrubs, a surgical mask and latex gloves, she was getting ready to spay the first of six cats as part of a low-income spay/neuter clinic the shelter offers on a regular basis (see box for details).
Jette then gently lifted the cat and the blanket it had been placed on for preparation and carried her to the adjacent surgery room to be spayed. Mason DeMedio, a veterinary assistant, followed him with the respiratory mask the cat had been wearing to administer the low-dose anesthesia that was keeping her asleep.
“The mask always follows the patient,” Jette said, as he carefully placed the female cat, along with her blanket, on the shiny, new wet table in the surgery room and placed the mask back on the feline. “A year ago we didn’t have any of this.”
***
Over the last few years, the Humane Society has been working to upgrade their existing medical facility and purchase new equipment to boost veterinary services atypical of most animal shelters, putting them in a unique position to help the pets and animals in the Missoula community and beyond.
The nonprofit takes in dogs, cats, rats, rabbits, birds and other small animals and provides care and shelter with the goal of matching them with adoptive parents. The shelter has boasted a 98% adoption rate since 2010.
After receiving grant money in September of last year from the ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust, they’ve been able to upgrade their anesthesia machine, purchase heated recovery cages for the animals post-surgery, and install a new wet table that can be used for both medical and dental care.
“Starting the medical program was a huge personal objective for the shelter,” said Marta Pierpoint, who’s been the executive director of the Humane Society for the past three and a half years and has spearheaded their recent efforts. “I really did not have a completely thorough understanding of what the needs were going to be, not just the equipment, but also with staffing. And pretty quickly I learned that we needed a lot.”
They reached out to several agencies for assistance.
“The Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust was extremely helpful to us, initially granting us funds for an updated anesthesia machine, those heated recovery cages, which make all the difference in the world for animal welfare and recovery,” she said. “So they were a huge catalyst from the beginning.”
The ASPCA then helped pay for construction to remodel the surgical unit and install the additional wet table they use for spay and neuter surgeries and dental work. They also brought on Mikesell as a full-time vet and hired a team to assist her.
Since the upgrades, Mikesell said not only are the animals that come through getting better care, but it also makes the vet team’s job easier.
“The grant allows us to be more efficient and to help more animals,” Mikesell said, as she pointed out the ovaries and Fallopian tubes of the female cat. “And then if we’re a little bit faster, maybe we can help more and more and do a little more.”
Mikesell has also worked in the private sector as a veterinarian and said while she sometimes misses being able to form lifelong bonds with the pets she treats, the work she’s doing at the Humane Society is just as rewarding.
“I have a great opportunity to do good, to make an impact,” she said, her concentration evident as she steadily sutured the inch-long incision in the cat's abdomen. Once finished, it looked like a minor scratch.
“Ready to poke the next cat?” Jette asked from the prep room, as he finished up shaving and micro-chipping cat number two of the day. To “poke” the next cat means to give it its initial dose of anesthesia.
***
Back in the surgery room, Mikesell added the finishing touch to the first cat, a tiny green tattoo to designate she was fixed. Then Sarah Muller, a vet nurse, transferred the fixed feline to her post-surgery heated recovery cage. The comforting, blanket-lined cages sit between 100 and 102 degrees, as cats run a bit hotter than humans.
Muller then picked up a bottle of Karo dark corn syrup labeled “Sugar Lips” and used a long Q-Tip to rub some along the cat’s gums. The cats can’t eat before the surgery, so the corn syrup gives them a kick of nutrition as they’re waking up, she said.
The team works in an efficient assembly-line style, allowing them to spay and neuter multiple cats in one session in a safe, healthy and efficient manner. A year ago, surgery days looked a lot different.
“Before we had a veterinarian and stuff, they used to do I think three to six low-income spay-neuter clinics a year. And at those they would usually bring in two veterinarians, two tables, the set up was a little bit different and they would do 40 cats,” Jette said. “They’d fly through them, they’d go in crates, we didn’t have all this fancy stuff, so we’re fortunate that we’ve been able to kind of change with the times.”
Now with a full-time vet, they hold clinics on a much more regular basis and generally book no more than 15 cats in one day.
The methods the vet team is using fall under the ASPCA Spay Neuter Alliance protocols, which they’ve all been trained in during the last year. The low-income clinics are scheduled every Tuesday and every other Thursday and provide spay/neutering, standard vaccines and a microchip. The vet team also does a general wellness check, looking for ear mites, fleas, ticks and any other visible medical ailments.
Missoula resident Catrina Rhodes said the Humane Society was her last option for her cat.
“He’s a boy. I actually have his sister too, so I didn’t want to have them breed,” she said, as she waited in the shelter’s lobby to pick up Willis, one of the six cats fixed during the clinic.
She said she signed up for the low-income clinic after her sister suggested it as an option.
“I actually had my last cat fixed by a (private) vet, and it took him a week to get in and then it cost me $100 just to fix him. That’s no shots, that’s no chip, no anything — just to have him neutered. And that is cheap for town.”
Rhodes said the rabies shot cost her another $45 and a distemper vaccine was an additional $20. All told, she spent $165 to get the cat fixed and vaccinated at the private vet office.
“And that doesn’t include the first visit either. That’s another $60,” she said, adding the low-income spay/neuter services at the shelter allow everybody to have an animal.
Rhodes paid $25 to get Willis into the spay/neuter clinic, where he received the same services he would have at the private vet — neutered, both vaccines and a microchip.
“Animals are important, they’re like children in your family,” she said, tearing up as she comforted Willis through the small holes in his carrying crate after being reunited. “I can’t have children, so these are my babies.”
***
Part of their goal with the medical program and spay/neuter clinics is to keep animals out of the shelter in the first place, Pierpoint said. They often find when pets are surrendered, it's because people can't afford to take care of them.
“It’s important to be able to assist people that really love their animals but don’t have the extra dollars that it takes maybe to make sure that they’re vaccinated or to know if their animal even needs to go and see their regular veterinarian,” Pierpoint said. “I would rather have them come to one of our clinics and let us say, ‘Yes, you need to go and take this next step’ or ‘Here you go, here’s your vaccines,’ than have them bring that animal to us as a surrender.”
The improved medical services also allow the Humane Society to help communities outside Missoula, which is much-needed aid for some of the small towns that struggle to keep their shelters afloat.
“We are better equipped to help other shelters,” Pierpoint said, adding they recently took in more than 80 cats from an overrun shelter in Dillon. “Many of their cats had lived there for years and hadn’t had much medical attention. We were then able to provide the medical services that those cats needed.”
A few of the cats needed full mouth dental extractions, which she said is something that can’t be done without a good veterinarian and a wet table.
When Mikesell isn’t doing surgery, she’s in charge of administering medicine, doing rounds where she individually checks the in-house animals and just generally making sure the four-legged friends are in good health.
“I take pride and these are my patients,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to give them care that they wouldn’t normally get.”
While the initial grant money allowed them to completely revamp their surgical facility, the shelter will need to continue to raise funds to employ Mikesell and the vet team that uses it.
“The biggest challenge is that many of the grants, they come in for support for equipment and that kind of thing, which is great, we appreciate that, but we still have to pay the employees,” Pierpoint said. “It’s going to be a challenge over the next several years to continue to be able to raise the money to pay the staff. And that’s the future of sheltering, it’s a staff-heavy organization and from here on out it will be.”