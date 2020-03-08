Humane Society brings on full-time vet, revamps medical program

The improved medical services also allow the Humane Society to help communities outside Missoula, which is much-needed aid for some of the small towns that struggle to keep their shelters afloat.

“We are better equipped to help other shelters,” Pierpoint said, adding they recently took in more than 80 cats from an overrun shelter in Dillon. “Many of their cats had lived there for years and hadn’t had much medical attention. We were then able to provide the medical services that those cats needed.”

A few of the cats needed full mouth dental extractions, which she said is something that can’t be done without a good veterinarian and a wet table.

When Mikesell isn’t doing surgery, she’s in charge of administering medicine, doing rounds where she individually checks the in-house animals and just generally making sure the four-legged friends are in good health.

“I take pride and these are my patients,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to give them care that they wouldn’t normally get.”

While the initial grant money allowed them to completely revamp their surgical facility, the shelter will need to continue to raise funds to employ Mikesell and the vet team that uses it.

“The biggest challenge is that many of the grants, they come in for support for equipment and that kind of thing, which is great, we appreciate that, but we still have to pay the employees,” Pierpoint said. “It’s going to be a challenge over the next several years to continue to be able to raise the money to pay the staff. And that’s the future of sheltering, it’s a staff-heavy organization and from here on out it will be.”

