The Humane Society of Western Montana got literal shots in the arm Wednesday when staff members received their first rabies vaccinations for a coming season of fieldwork.

The immunization effort will protect the outreach team as it embarks on field visits throughout Montana this summer. On multiple Montana reservations, the team will spay, neuter, vaccinate and provide other medical attention to cats and dogs who don’t have access to veterinary care.

“It’s fairly full-service,” said Executive Director Marta Pierpoint.

The Humane Society volunteers utilize a mobile animal hospital to deliver care to rural areas. This will be their third summer using the state-of-the-art vehicle, which includes a surgical suite, dental capacity and an X-ray machine. The Humane Society bought the roaming hospital with help from the Lund Trust in Great Falls.

“It’s pretty spectacular,” Pierpoint said as she demonstrated the hospital’s many features.

Because of the rural nature of the areas the Humane Society serves — which include the Flathead, Blackfeet and Rocky Boy reservations — immunizations against diseases like rabies can be hard to access. Veterinary history tends to be unclear in many of these cases, and interactions with wildlife that could carry diseases are commonplace. All of these factors led the Humane Society to start an all-out initiative to prepare staff members with rabies vaccines.

Wednesday marked the start of a two-to-three-shot series administered by the Missoula City-County Health Department. While the shots aren’t a guarantee against contracting rabies from animal patients in the field, they make it so that a person who suffers a bite would require less treatment in the aftermath than a non-vaccinated person.

“It’s a much simpler process,” Pierpoint explained. “They’re much safer and better protected.”

She was excited Wednesday about the potential for this season of field visits. She said the clinics are well-attended, with cars lined up outside the sites from the moment the team arrives. People wait with pets for a long time to receive care from the Humane Society, and all day long the team hears gratitude from the families of the animals they treat.

But Pierpoint emphasized there is a limit to the care they can provide in a mobile capacity, especially because each three-day trip costs about $10,000 to $15,000.

“Our philosophy in the field,” Pierpoint said, “is to get the patient and client as far along as possible.”

Pierpoint also stressed her commitment to serving animals closer to home in addition to providing services across the region.

In the wintertime, the Humane Society limits travel and instead offers services like vaccine clinics at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Pierpoint’s crew also endeavors to meet the needs of the adoptable dogs and cats at the Humane Society, whose numbers have been growing since the surge in adoptions during the early days of the pandemic.

“We need adoptions,” Pierpoint said. Lengths of stay are growing considerably, she noted. Puppies used to be adopted in just 15 minutes during the height of the pandemic, she said.

The shelter currently contains a variety of adoptable puppies, younger adult dogs and younger adult cats. Just recently, the Humane Society took in a large collection of sick cats discovered in a big barn in Missoula County.

Adoptions aren’t all that’s needed at the Humane Society. Pierpoint explained the organization could use additional medical space and recovery space for dogs after they undergo operations. The Humane Society is currently maxing out the capacity in its current building and carting animals outside to the mobile hospital for X-rays.

Although the Humane Society is continually scrambling for funding, space and partners to help with adoptions and care, Pierpoint remains committed to getting to the heart of the problem for animals across western Montana.

“It’s important to turn off the faucet,” she said.