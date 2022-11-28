Humanities Montana awards $42K to statewide cultural projects

Humanities Montana earlier this month awarded $42,100 to eight statewide projects, including several Indigenous cultural programs.

The funds, made available through Humanities Montana’s Opportunity Grants, Regular Grants and Film and Video Grants, support projects that encourage meaningful conversations, strengthen relationships between communities and cultural organizations and enhance civic discourse, according to a news release.

The Crow Language Consortium received $10,000 for the Crow Level 2 Media Player Integration Project, which will provide learners with an advanced digital media player app. The app will include audio of fluent Crow speakers. The initiative aims to preserve and restore the Crow language.

The Language Consortium in a statement said it was honored to receive the funding.

“This generous funding will help us expand our Crow Media Player app to include more advanced material for students moving beyond the basics,” the group said.

Big Sky Film Institute was awarded $5,000 for its Native Filmmaker Initiative Programs, which were established to bring more Native stories to the film festival. The programs bring Native filmmakers to Montana classrooms and spotlight Indigenous-directed films at the festival.

Julia Sherman of the Big Sky Film Institute said in the last six years, the Native Filmmaker Initiative Film Club has grown from about 1,200 educators and students to more than 3,000 people.

“We’ve been able to inspire young Montanans across the state with stories of Indigenous excellence through the powerful medium of documentary,” she said.

The University of Montana received $1,000 to host a symposium for educators on integrating trauma-informed learning in the classroom. The event was held on Sept. 30, the National Day of Remembrance for Indigenous Boarding Schools and featured speakers from across the country.

The Montana History Foundation in Helena received $10,000 for a documentary film about the 1918 flu epidemic that will feature untold stories from Native people, immigrants and youth in Montana.

The Billings Public Library received $3,500 for its Montana Kid Lit Festival, a two-day event that celebrates children’s books. The Montana History Foundation in Helena was awarded $5,600 for the third season of its podcast, Reframing Rural. The podcast chronicles the state of family farming. The County Environment Council in Livingston received $5,000 for its Crazy Mountains Oral History Project, which includes an audio archive, podcast and presentation about the connection between people and land. The Montana International Film Festival was awarded $2,000 for a film that will tell the story of Ryan Zahn, a Montana motorcyclist who was born without arms.

Humanities Montana is accepting applications for Opportunity Grants of up to $1,000, Regular Grants in excess of $1,000 and Research Fellowships up to $4,000. Opportunity Grants are awarded on a rolling basis, and the deadline for Regular Grants and Research Fellowships is Dec. 20. To learn more, visit humanitiesmontana.org. To contact the grant manager, call 406-243-6067 or email megan.sundy@humanities.org.